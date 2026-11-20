When the Toronto Maple Leafs hired John Chayka as their new general manager, the next few months became the "Summer of Chayka"; no one knew if it would work or not. And honestly, I think quite a few people were on the side of it not going as planned.

That being said, I don't think anyone thought it would go this poorly this quickly for the blue and white so far. They are 8-13-2 (18 points) and sit nine points behind the final wild-card spot.

The big question now is, where do the Leafs go from here? There are three immediate sides to this argument. One, be patient and ride it out a little longer before making any moves towards the future. Two, if this team has any hope of making the playoffs, they need to make drastic moves right now. Three, sell, sell, sell, and head towards a rebuild.

To me, all of those perspectives breed three specific questions. What should Chayka do with Jim Hiller, what should the Leafs do with their goaltending, and what should the Leafs do with their core players, specifically Auston Matthews and William Nylander?

What should the Maple Leafs do with Jim Hiller?

A lot of people are going to think the question regarding Sergei Bobrovsky and the goaltending should be number one out of the three I laid out. While I agree it is important, Bobrovsky is signed for two more seasons and is not going anywhere. Regardless of what they do, it's going to have to involve Bob. That makes the question regarding Hiller the most immediate, to me, anyways.

My personal opinion is that Chayka and the Maple Leafs should cut ties with Hiller. I understand that, from a business standpoint, it probably won't happen. They just signed him, and he has years remaining on his contract. Seeing as MLSE (Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment) has laid off many employees since the spring, I don't see it happening. However, I think the time has come, especially if they have any hopes of salvaging this season.

Everything the Maple Leafs need to do RIGHT NOW to turn things around:



🔹 Let Jim Hiller go

🔹 Give Sergei Bobrovsky time off to find his game

🔹 Get Gavin McKenna off the third line and onto the first PP NOW

🔹 Get Kirill Marchenko back and see how things play out

🔹 Figure… pic.twitter.com/LOONJKlToq — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) November 18, 2026

Other people will give you the X's and O's and all the analytics behind why this hasn't worked. For me, he looks lost on the bench, quite frankly. The endless jumbling of the lines, the poor handling of Gavin McKenna's minutes, the desire to hold on to leads rather than put their foot down on the opponent's neck - those are just some of the things that jump out to me on a nightly basis.

This was an incredibly important season for the Maple Leafs, and a lot of us rolled our eyes, or opened them wide in disbelief, when they hired Hiller in the first place. I mean no disrespect. By all accounts, he was a great assistant when he was here with Toronto in the Mike Babcock era, and he brought the Los Angeles Kings to the playoffs as a head coach. I just think that this season was too crucial for the franchise to trust a guy who has only been a head coach for three years. Right now, the moment seems to be too much for him to handle.

On the other hand, if they're going to rebuild anyway, maybe it doesn't matter. While they are far out of the playoff race, there is still enough runway to pull it off, and I'm at the point now where I don't think they can do it with Hiller behind the bench.

Concerning quotes from Jim Hiller

There are quotes from Hiller from throughout the season that have really bothered me, but there's two from Tuesday night specifically that I think is a poor inditement of how he's leading this team.

"We shot ourselves in the foot," Hiller said after a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. "It's been a similar story for too long. It's really disappointing how we played the second half of that game."

In saying "It's been a similar story for too long," and "Disappointing how we played the second half of that game," he is exactly right. During this seven-game losing skid, the 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils is the only game in which they were not tied or down by one goal in the third period. As disappointing as the results have been, these games have been right there for the taking, and they just can't get over the finish line. Eventually, that comes down to coaching.

"Yeah, (Bobrovsky) lets one in, but we've got three guys overskate the puck in the defensive zone. What are we doing? It's the shift after a goal, an important moments. Three guys skate past the puck."

After the game, I actually appreciated the "What are we doing" comment. I thought it was honest and an effort to hold his guys accountable. I still think that, but two days later, I'm throwing it back at him. What is he doing? These are NHL players, and they should be well aware of situational hockey by now. True. He went on to say, "There are plenty of people that are a part of this," and I think he is absolutely one of those people.

What should the Leafs do with the goaltending?

Honestly, I'm getting a little tired of talking about this. Unfortunately, it has to be talked about. Sergei Bobrovsky is sinking this team, and something has to give. We all know the numbers, but we'll just go over them quickly. So far this season, in 14 starts, he is 3-9-2 and has allowed fewer than three goals just once. Additionally, he has allowed four goals or more six times. He has a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.65 and a save percentage (SV%) of .874.

Everyone, specifically Matthews and Hiller, has been saying the right thing so far. That they believe in Bob, that they need to play better in front of him, and so on. For the record, I believe in Bob too, not that it matters all that much. I think he can climb out of it, and I think it's too soon to write him off. Afterall, unless he retires, he's still here for two more seasons.

The fact of the matter is that right now he just does not have it. Again, if the Leafs want to salvage the season, they have to start playing Anthony Stolarz more. Bottom line. I know they are trying to manage his health, and understandably so. But, by trading both Joseph Woll and Dennis Hildeby, they put themselves into this mess, and Stolarz will have to pull them out of it.

Last week, I wrote about how salary cap rules, beyond the cap itself, have hindered this team from doing anything of substance. There is nothing they can do without moving some serious money. The same applies to goaltending. Bob is signed. Stolarz is signed. There is nothing they can do other than hope these two can drag this team back into contention.

What should Chayka's vision be for this team?

Chayka made an immediate impression and impact with the number of moves he made over the summer. In hindsight, paying Bob $7 million was silly. Paying Colton Sissons, Teddy Blueger, and Brandon Duhaime a combined $9.35 million seems a bit rich now, although I do like what they all bring to the team. Woll was essentially moved for cap space. Space that was filled by acquiring Nick Paul in a trade that included Hildeby. I like Paul, and I think if this team bounces back, he will be a big part of it. However, they essentially lost both of those goalies for Paul, and looking at the situation the Leafs are in now, it's not exactly worth what was lost.

There's certainly a lot to pick apart now that the dust has settled and the season is 23 games deep. So, should Chayka stay the course, or move on to a rebuild?

The Maple Leafs will have to be careful with how they approach William Nylander regarding his future in Toronto, per @FriedgeHNIC



If Toronto eventually reaches a point where they want to approach Nylander about waiving his no-trade clause, they’ll have to handle the situation… pic.twitter.com/pS9oyzBtaO — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) November 19, 2026

I don't know what I think about that. I do know that the tagging rules have made it impossible to do anything without moving a big contract. Right now, Simon Edvinsson's name is being tossed around. Even if they had the appropriate assets, they would have to move William Nylander's money, or maybe Morgan Rielly's. Whether the Detroit Red Wings would take either of them is a different story.

The point is, the only change they can really make is a big one. They don't have the cap space for anything other than something drastic.

Trading a player like Nylander will set them back, but for the right return, it won't be something they can't recover from. Easton Cowan and McKenna are both young enough that their best is way ahead of them, and adding Kirill Marchenko makes losing Willy easier to swallow. If it's done right, they could trade Nylander and still be a contending team.

Trading Matthews, on the other hand, is waving the white flag. I don't think they are quite there yet, and I don't think a decision on rebuilding should be made until mid January, maybe early March.

Believe it or not, there's still time for the Maple Leafs.

I know that Money Puck has the Maple Leafs' playoff odds at 1.6%. They came to that conclusion based on simulating all the remaining games with their pre-game model. I'll be honest, it doesn't really mean anything to me. There are other teams whose percentages I think are outrageous, but I won't get into all of that. Do I think the Leafs' chance is at 50%? No. Do I think it's 1.6%? Also, no.

There is a lot of hockey left, but these questions must be answerd. I don't think they can make the playoffs by riding Bobrovsky and keeping Hiller, but I feel like they will. We'll see who's right in the end.