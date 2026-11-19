The Toronto Maple Leafs are approaching rock bottom after their seventh straight loss, and Jim Hiller made it clear after Tuesday night's loss that changes are coming. It was easy to speculate about what the head coach needed to do to fix this team, but the consensus was that giving Gavin McKenna more minutes was one of them. After Thursday's morning skate, it looks like Hiller is giving fans their wish.

Leafs lines from Thursday’s morning skate @dfotoronto @DFOFantasy



Cowan-Matthews-Roslovic

Paul-Tavares-McKenna

Joshua-Tverberg-Nylander

Duhaime-Blueger-MacEwen

Brisson



McCabe-Raddysh

Rielly-Tanev

OEL-Stecher

Mermis-Blankenburg*



Stolarz

Bobrovsky — Arun Srinivasan (@Arunthings) November 19, 2026

McKenna skated on the right side with John Tavares and Nick Paul, forming the new second line. Hiller is at least moving away from the rookie-Tavares-William Nylander trio that hasn't worked in the past, but putting McKenna on the right wing with Paul on the left raises questions about this line's offensive ceiling. Unfortunately, with Kirill Marchenko out of the lineup and Nylander struggling, this is the best Hiller can do.

McKenna will also get an opportunity to play on the team's first powerplay unit, replacing Jack Roslovic. With just one assist in his last three games, the warned-about Roslovic fall-off was starting, and it might be a good idea to let him lay low for a bit. Auston Matthews' season-long linemate will still get a chance to rediscover his offense on the first line that has easily been the Leafs' best.

Toronto's stagnant powerplay will hopefully get a boost from McKenna's energy and playmaking ability. Puck movement has been an issue during its recent lull, and the rookie should help there with his ability to find seams. It's something to worry about down the road, but there will be some drama about who comes off in favor of Marchenko if McKenna solves the powerplay issues.

Gavin McKenna's ease-in could be over

The Maple Leafs did everything they could to avoid putting pressure on the 18-year-old. They limited his minutes even on nights when he was their most dangerous player, avoided blaming him for mistakes, and were adamant they couldn't rely on a rookie to be one of their offensive drivers.

Well, I'm afraid that ship has sailed. The Leafs are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak, and things are looking bleak. Whether you're 18, 29, or 36, everyone needs to be on deck to solve this team's problems before it is too late. With the Atlantic Division the way it is, it'll take a monumental run to get back in the playoff picture, and it's time for McKenna to be a part of it, whether they sink or swim.

If things keep cratering, this could be McKenna's team sooner rather than later anyway.