The Toronto Maple Leafs are searching for ways to improve their blue line, and one of the most intriguing young defensemen potentially available has reportedly caught their attention.

According to Chris Johnston of TSN, the Maple Leafs are one of several teams monitoring the situation surrounding Simon Edvinsson, the unsigned restricted free agent of the Detroit Red Wings.

“Another team kind of lurking in the background is the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Johnston said during an appearance on Early Insider Trading on November 17. “This is exactly the kind of young defenseman with long-term upside that they would covet. One of the issues, though, on the Toronto end is they do not control their first-round pick in either 2027 or 2028, and that could be a barrier in terms of getting a trade done with the Wings.”

It is easy to understand why the Maple Leafs would be interested.

Edvinsson is only 23 years old and already has considerable NHL experience. The 6-foot-6 defenseman has recorded 19 goals and 60 points in 175 career games while averaging 21:10 of ice time. Last season, he produced nine goals and 25 points in 72 games while playing a career-high 22:21 per night.

Those numbers do not immediately suggest an elite offensive defenseman, but Edvinsson offers more than scoring. His combination of size, mobility and puck-moving ability gives him the potential to become a dependable top-pairing presence. He is also young enough to improve alongside the team’s existing core rather than serving as another short-term solution.

That distinction matters for Toronto. General manager John Chayka recently acknowledged that the team’s defensive group is aging and identified youth, mobility and offence as qualities he would like to add. Edvinsson, selected sixth overall by Detroit in the 2021 NHL Draft, checks each of those boxes.

Acquiring him, however, would be much easier said than done.

Trading for Edvinsson is going to be tough for the Leafs

As Johnston noted, the Maple Leafs do not control their first-round selection in either of the next two drafts. That makes it difficult to compete with teams capable of building an offer around a premium pick. The Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks have also reportedly shown strong interest, potentially giving the Red Wings several options if they decide to move him.

The uncertainty surrounding Edvinsson could create some pressure on Detroit. He has not played this season and must sign a contract by 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 to remain eligible to play in the NHL during the 2026-27 campaign. If no agreement is reached before then, he is reportedly willing to continue his season in Sweden.

That deadline could force the situation to move quickly, but it does not necessarily give Toronto leverage. Edvinsson remains one of the league’s more valuable young defensemen, and the Red Wings should have little interest in lowering their asking price simply because contract negotiations have stalled.

The Maple Leafs may need to offer a top prospect, a younger NHL player or a distant first-round selection to make a competitive proposal. They would also need confidence that they could sign Edvinsson to a contract that fits their long-term salary structure.

Still, this is exactly the type of opportunity Toronto should explore. The Maple Leafs do not simply need another veteran capable of surviving third-pairing minutes. They need a defenseman who can immediately strengthen their top four and potentially become a foundational player.

Edvinsson fits that description. The challenge will be finding an offer that gets Detroit’s attention without stripping away too much of Toronto’s already-limited future.