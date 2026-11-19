The Toronto Maple Leafs are fresh off their seventh straight loss and have lost nine of their last 10. They are now 8-13-2 with 18 points, which puts them last in the Atlantic Division and nine points behind the Florida Panthers, who are in the last wild-card spot.

With all of the negativity surrounding the last three weeks, it's been hard to find anything positive to lean on. If you're desperate to find something, look no further than Auston Matthews. His play has been terrific most of the season, but for me, it's the way he's carrying himself off the ice that has really stood out to me.

The 29-year-old is now in his 11th season since being drafted first overall by the Maple Leafs. His 440 goals and 810 points speak for themselves, even with the struggles he's had over the last two seasons. Just as we've seen him grow and mature as a player, we've seen him do the same as a leader and a man.

If you're a natural leader, it's easier to be in that position when things are going swimmingly. Your leadership speaks louder when things are not going well, and right now, that is certainly the situation Matthews finds himself in.

Gone are the days of "learning lessons" for the Maple Leafs

Back in the days when the Maple Leafs were a perrenial playoff team, there were moments in the season when they would stub their toe. There was also the annual moment where they would lose in the first round (usually), and the same old quotes would be thrown around.

The one line that sticks out in my mind came from then-captain John Tavares. He would often say, "we have to learn from this", or other generic quotes about "learning lessons". It was cute for a few years, but at some point it got incredibly old and annoying.

To the credit of Matthews, he has said a lot of pointed words over the course of the season so far and remained true on Tuesday night after a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Mark Masters from TSN asked how the leadership group can address what needs to be fixed, and I thought what Matthews had to say was what we were all thinking.

Auston Matthews on if this losing feeling is worse or similar to last season:



“Anytime you’re losing, it’s not a great feeling. I think the most frustrating part is that I feel like we have what it takes to be a really good team. We have a group that wants to compete every night… pic.twitter.com/eDE3q7ZxOI — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) November 18, 2026

"Things have been addressed. We've had plenty of talks, plenty of meetings," Matthews said. "In the end you gotta go out there on the ice and just do it. You can say what you want but in the end you gotta go out there and play."

"We just get away from our game. We're not connected as a five-man group."

What their game is exactly, I'm not sure. But the part about not being connected I completely agree with. I wrote on Wednesday morning about how the Leafs were sloppy all night long. Even when they had the lead, they weren't breaking out well or connecting on simple passes in all three zones of the ice.

"The most frustrating part is that I feel like we have what it takes to be a really good team. We have a group that wants to compete every night and do the right things. But actions speak louder than words, and that's just where we're at right now."

That first part about the Leafs having what it takes can be hard for a fanbase to swallow in the middle of a mess like this. However, I appreciate the honesty and apparent sincerity that is coming from the captain right now.

Matthews gives back to the fans amidst losing skid

Let's step away from the rink for a moment. I read a story today that I think needs to be highlighted, while everything else surrounding this team is doom and gloom. Joe Warmington from the Toronto Sun wrote a piece on Wednesday afternoon about a superfan whose day was made by Matthews.

Dylan Atack is a die-hard Maple Leafs fan who has had a lot of health challenges this year and used to go to the Leafs' practice facility in Etobicoke frequently before getting sick.

"I had a stroke which resulted in five surgeries," said Dylan.

On Nov. 11, his mom took him there to meet some players and get some signatures. Matthews, along with Anthony Stolarz, William Nylander, and Easton Cowan, took time out of their workday to talk to Dylan and sign his hat.

@AM34 and the @MapleLeafs may be having a rough time on the ice but its captain and other players have been respectful to the fans and media off the ice. Nowhere to go but up on this disappointing start to the 26/27 NHL season — https://t.co/nWpmXvTJug — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) November 18, 2026

To me, this says a lot. We've all either had our own experiences or have heard of situations where public figures have refused interactions with fans or media. Sometimes, in a rude or arrogant way. I know for myself, as someone who is not famous in any way, that there are hard times at work or in life when I don't want to give anyone the time of day.

It's simple and not overly glamorous. But he's the captain, and it says a lot to give to the community when everything and everyone is coming down hard on the team.

Dylan, a true fan, remains hopeful for the 2026-27 Maple Leafs.

"I remain positive that the Leafs will get back into the playoffs."

I hope you're right Dylan. I hope you're right.

Warmington points out Matthews' quote on Bobrovsky

Later in the article, Warmington pointed out a specific quote from Matthews about Sergei Bobrovsky.

"And last night in Chicago, he showed great patience as the media kept asking him over and over what was wrong with this team and what they were going to do. But it was at the point when he was served up the question to throw goalie Sergei Bobrovsky under the bus, he handled it like a true captain." Joe Warmington, Toronto Sun

Here's the quote from Matthews that he was reffering to.

Auston Matthews on Sergei Bobrovsky:



“On some of the goals, what’s he supposed to do? We’re not exactly making it easy on our goaltending at times, especially him in some of these games.



So it’s on us to be better in front of him. We know he can take care of the rest.”



🎥:… pic.twitter.com/v6cYM5ebnf — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) November 18, 2026

"On some of the goals, what's he supposed to do? We're not exactly making it easy on our goaltending at times, especially in some of these games. So it's on us to be better in front of him. We know he can take care of the rest."

I'm not sure I agree with his view on the intentions of the media regarding that question. To me, it's more than a valid question. That said, I appreciate how Matthews handled it.

Matthews is doing his part for Maple Leafs

Before the season, we were all wondering what No. 34 would look like this season. It is more than clear that he is healthy and as close to his former self as we have seen in quite some time.

Matthews has 12 goals and 30 points in 23 games and has played extremely well defensively, even during this losing skid.

I don't know if I'm as positive as Dylan is about the fate of the Maple Leafs this season, but I really appreciate what I am seeing from the captain. From his play to his honest quotes to these stories from off the ice.

Will he stay beyond next season? Will he be traded? Will he walk in free agency? Who knows. What I do know is that he is embracing what it means to be a captain for the Toronto Maple Leafs. On and off the ice.