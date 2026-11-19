The idea of accountability is a funny thing and it seems that Toronto Maple Leafs netminder Sergei Bobrovsky wants to avoid it as much as possible.

It's no secret that the 38-year-old goalie hasn't had the best start in a Maple Leafs uniform. There was a whole lot of risk for the Leafs as soon as he put pen to paper on that three-year, $21-million contract and now less than two months into it, there should be a whole lot of regret going on.

Bobrovsky has an .874 save percentage and a staggering 3.65 goals against average in between the pipes through 14 starts. Fourteen starts where the Leafs have a 3-9-2 record -- and yet he hasn't been pulled from a game yet. And even worse, at 5-on-5, he has a minus-11.4 goals saved above expected -- basically means he has allowed approximately 12 more goals than he should have based on shot location and other data.

The whole picture spells out that he's been a very bad goalie this season -- arguably the worst in the entire NHL.

It would be slightly more palatable if he understood that he has been the reason why the Leafs have now lost seven consecutive games in regulation and have already kissed playoffs goodbye. But, no.

Sergei Bobrovsky refuses to pin any Leafs losses on himself

After Tuesday night's absymal game against the Chicago Blackhawks, where Bobrovsky allowed six goals on just 25 shots against one of the worst teams in the NHL, he didn't say anything too negative about his own play and it is maddening.

“Obviously, you know, if you let six goals, you can’t be satisfied,” Bobrovsky said post-game via TSN’s Mark Masters. “You know, I made some good saves. It could be better, too. So it is what it is. Again, yeah, we’ll move on.”

Yeah, it could definitely be better. This whole quote reads as some player who is comfortable with losing and someone who is fine knowing that he has $21 million in the bank because of his two Stanley Cup rings and not for what he'll actually do on the ice in Toronto. It feels insane to not hear Bobrovsky accept that he hasn't been good this season.

When Bobrovsky was asked if he wanted to do anything different, the 38-year-old basically said he doesn't see a problem with his game right now.

“No, not really. I’ve been preparing myself and been working all my life. I know exactly what kind of game I demand from myself. Again, I don’t think you have to go too deep. It’s just inch here, inch there and we’re gonna be fine," Bobrovsky continued.

These are some quotes that make you want to rip your hair out. Just take some accountability. Say that the most recent loss is on you because you could've made a few extra saves and you're sorry to your teammates for putting in a bad performance behind them. No, instead Bobrovsky is looking at the silver linings of it all and just saying it's a game of inches.

It's not entirely wrong but it's about the perception. Bobrovsky has the perception as someone who does not care what he's doing or how he comes across to fans or media. It might not change a whole lot in the end but we just need to hear him admit that he has played extremely poorly.