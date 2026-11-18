The Toronto Maple Leafs’ skid this season has reached seven games. They totally had a chance to win in Chicago, and somehow managed to find a way to blow the game.

Beyond the evident weak link in Sergei Bobrovsky, the entire breakdown in the team has raised questions about the club’s viability this season.

While the chatter has focused on firing Jim Hiller, the fact is that a massive trade is also necessary.

And the guy that needs to go is William Nylander.

I’ve defended Nylander over the years. I’ve felt that his offense outweighed his lackadaisical defensive play. But if he’s not scoring, there’s no reason to have an $11.5 million anchor.

The time has come to trade Nylander, and there’s one team that would be willing to pay up whatever Toronto wanted: The Seattle Kraken.

The Kraken have long been in rumors, as they look to land a major star. They tried everything to land Artemi Panarin, and then threw $15 million AAV at Jason Robertson even before the market blew up.

Unfortunately for Seattle, both Stars nixed the deals. Panarin didn’t waive his no-trade, while Robertson refused to sign.

That could well be the thing that hinders a Maple Leafs-Kraken trade involving Nylander. However, if there were a team Nylander should agree to go to, it’s Seattle.

William Nylander would not have the pressure with Kraken that he does with Maple Leafs

In Seattle, William Nylander would have the chance to fly under the radar. He wouldn’t have the pressure that comes with playing in a major market like Toronto. Yes, the Kraken would be expecting him to score 40 goals.

But that’s just the thing. Nylander would immediately slide into the Kraken’s top line and get all of the offensive opportunities without facing the backlash for his lack of all-around play.

There are also his prolonged absences that could raise questions for Seattle. The Kraken might look at his penchant for just disappearing on the ice. But if Seattle, as desperate as they are, have a chance at landing a guy like Nylander, they’ll take it.

That said, this entire conversation depends on the 30-year-old wanting to play for the Kraken. If Nylander decides that he’ll only waive his no-trade clause for a contender like Dallas, Colorado, Florida, or Vegas, he’ll be massively disappointed. None of those teams would be willing to trade for, much less pay, him, considering his track record.

Sure, he’s a great scorer. But a Stanley Cup contender like Colorado or Minnesota just wouldn’t be a good fit for a player with Nylander’s tendencies.

Perhaps an in-season trade just isn’t in the cards for Nylander and the Maple Leafs. Still, you have to think that his time in Toronto is gradually dwindling.

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