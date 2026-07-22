The Toronto Maple Leafs have made numerous moves this offseason in an effort to construct a roster so that they could return to competitive status for the 2026-27 season. In doing so, the Maple Leafs have brought in multiple new faces, ranging from stars such as Sergei Bobrovsky and Darren Raddysh, to key role players such as Jack Roslovic, Nick Paul, Colton Sissons, Emil Andrae, Teddy Blueger and Brandon Duhaime.

Due to the overload of new players, the Leafs may ultimately be forced to move out a body or two for cap compliance, as well as to get rid of any redundancy in the lineup. As a result, we will take a look at three Maple Leafs players who could still end up being traded this summer before the 2026-27 NHL season begins.

3 Maple Leafs players who could still be traded this offseason

F Steven Lorentz

With the massive influx of potential role players, it has essentially created a logjam for the Leafs’ bottom six heading into the upcoming year. It may seem harsh, but the hard-working and responsible Steven Lorentz appears to be the one pushed out of a job in Toronto. Lorentz could always be depended upon by the Maple Leafs to provide solid defensive minutes while chipping in on the offensive side of things as well during his past two seasons with the club. After all, the 30-year-old forward put up close to 20 points per season with the Leafs in 151 total games played.

However, with multi-millions invested in the contracts for most of the incoming players, it is hard to see that Toronto would keep any of them predominantly on the bench when the season starts. Added to the fact that Leafs GM John Chayka likely brought all of them in for a specific role and vision in mind, it has sadly made Lorentz expendable as a result.

F Bo Groulx

As one of the surprising players on the Maple Leafs team towards the later parts of the 2025-26 NHL season, Bo Groulx made a fine impression during his limited time up with the club. Prior to being called up by Toronto, Groulx was actually one of the best players on the Marlies, recording 28 goals and 24 assists for 52 points in 59 games played to lead the team at the time. Once up with the Leafs, Groulx posted three goals and two assists for five points in 13 total games of action. More importantly, he actually made the Maple Leafs look dangerous, after Toronto endured mostly an inept offense for a good part of the season.

In addition, Groulx played a key role in the Marlies’ playoff run upon the conclusion of the Leafs season, compiling eight goals and 14 points in 23 games en route to capturing the Calder Cup. As a result of the strong showing, he appeared destined for a potential bottom six role with the Maple Leafs going into next year. However, now with his roster spot with the Leafs likely in jeopardy, along with the unlikeliness of him wanting to spending another season down in the AHL, Groulx could be moved to finally give him the NHL opportunity that he dearly seeks.

D Morgan Rielly

Finally, we have one of the most rumored Maple Leafs player to be traded in Morgan Rielly. Throughout this offseason, there would be news swirling in suggesting that he will be on the move, whereas other news would have him staying put. Regardless of which rumors end up coming to fruition, with the Leafs’ current roster setup, it makes sense if Toronto actually moves on from Rielly.

The Maple Leafs team needs a strong offensive-minded defender to quarterback their power play and they now have that in Darren Raddysh. In terms of veteran leadership, Oliver Edman-Larsson provides exactly that along with his strong, rejuvenated play seen from last season. For the tough defensive minutes, the Leafs have Jake McCabe and Chris Tanev forming their shutdown pair to smother opponents. In addition, Troy Stecher and Emil Andrae provides the stability and responsibility to round out the defense corps.

For Rielly, his primary strength is generating offense while being somewhat of a lability defensively. With Raddysh and Edman-Larsson already able to handle the offensive role, it doesn’t leave Rielly with as much of a role, since he isn’t as strong defensively as the other four as well. As a result, by somehow moving his big contract, the Leafs could get a key piece or two in return to further strengthen any areas of need to round out their 2026-27 roster.