Why a Morgan Rielly trade is off the table for the Maple Leafs

Throughout the chaotic Toronto Maple Leafs' offseason, few storylines have generated as much noise as the future of Morgan Rielly. When the franchise's longest-serving player reportedly submitted a four-team trade wish list to newly appointed general manager John Chayka, it felt like the definitive end of an era in Toronto.

However, weeks have passed, the initial frenzy has quieted, and Rielly remains a member of the Leafs. While a split once felt certain, the current hockey landscape dictates otherwise. A perfect storm of low trade value, an intriguing new coaching hire, and a lack of viable defensive replacements has turned the tables, making it clear that keeping Rielly for the foreseeable future is Toronto's best move.

3 Reasons Why Rielly is Staying a Leaf

Market Realities

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun succinctly summarized the Maple Leafs-Rielly predicament in his most recent article. He stated the simple reason why the Leafs haven't traded Rielly. "To date, nobody has wanted him. And the price is basically eating Rielly's salary, with almost nothing to pay in return," the veteran scribe noted.

"To date, nobody has wanted him. And the price is basically eating Rielly's salary, with almost nothing to pay in return." Steve Simmons on Morgan Rielly

That presents a giant roadblock for Chayka, who doesn't want to give Rielly away for next to nothing. In any trade talks so far, reports have suggested teams are only offering the Leafs a mid-round draft pick at best, with Toronto retaining part of Rielly's salary (a $7.5 million cap hit).

New Coach Jim Hiller

Former Leafs' coach Craig Berube has received criticism for how he employed star players Auston Matthews and William Nylander. The feeling is that he shackled them offensively. It's also been suggested that Berube's style didn't suit Rielly, with the former coach asking Rielly to take the risk out of his game.

While recently appearing on TSN's OverDrive, former NHL coach and current analyst Bruce Boudreau suggested Rielly's downfall under Berube began when he was taken off the team's top power play unit two years ago in favor of a five-forward look. That was tough mentally for Rielly and a blow to his confidence.

Boudreau thinks Rielly will be motivated by the "negative press" he has received and that he will be rejuvenated under new Leafs head coach Jim Hiller. He added, "I think he (Rielly) can turn it around very quickly."

Former NHL goaltender and TSN analyst Martin Biron echoed the same idea on a separate appearance on OverDrive. He noted Rielly's mostly good play over his career and the need for the Leafs to "surround him better and put him in a position to succeed." Hiller would help Rielly by using him based on his strengths.

Leafs Have No Replacement for Rielly

The Maple Leafs have no replacement for Rielly, a big part of why Chayka is reluctant to move him without a roster player in return. Prospects with the Toronto Marlies, such as Ben Danford, need more time to develop.

Chayka's offseason moves indicate a desire to return to the playoffs immediately. Moving Rielly for draft picks doesn't accomplish this. Also, Chris Tanev, a huge part of Toronto's defense, has serious injury concerns. Rielly is good insurance for a Leafs team looking to compete, should Tanev suffer an injury setback.

The Maple Leafs' blockbuster trade of Rielly has yet to happen, and Rielly has been featured prominently in the team's social media promotions for next season. The market has cooled, and Toronto's longest-serving player is still here. Instead of forcing a bad deal, a sudden shift in coaching philosophy, an underwhelming trade market, and a lack of viable options internally mean the smartest play for Toronto is to keep the veteran blueliner exactly where he is.