The Maple Leafs forward who surprised everyone in 2025-26 needs to be back

This past season for the Toronto Maple Leafs was truly one of their worst in years, a decade more specifically. However, hopes of a positive future loom and could happen thanks to the display that was briefly shown by a forward who spent time in both the AHL and NHL this year.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx had been dominating for the Marlies by putting the puck into the back of the net \\countless times. How did that translate with the Leafs when he was called up?

Bo Groulx's stats

Groulx split the season with both the Marlies and Leafs. In only 59 games in the AHL this year, he recorded 52 points (28 goals, 24 assists). That point total is good enough for third place on the team, while his 28 goals lead all Marlies players during the season. Not to mention, two of his goals came short-handed, while another two goals were scored on the powerplay.

In the NHL, Groulx only suited up for 13 games but recorded five points (three goals, two assists) in his first six games after the call-up. Those points would be the only ones he recorded this season. Groulx was also able to score two game-winning goals and one shorthanded goal, hence his three goals as a Leaf.

With the Marlies, Groulx was very much a top six forward, which was one of the reasons he was dominating and leading the team in scoring more than halfway through the season. However, on the Leafs, he was mainly on the bottom six, logging minutes with fellow Marlies teammate Jacob Quillan and even Nick Robertson at times.

2ND goal of the night and 3RD goal in 4 games for Bo Groulx since the Leafs called him up from the AHL 👀🚨 pic.twitter.com/NUXG6Lt07c — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 16, 2026

Did Bo Groulx live up to expectations?

The expectations for Groulx this season were to mainly play in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies and attempt to build himself from there. Although he has prior NHL playing experience, the 26-year-old was not expected to be called up at any point in time and was viewed as just another piece with the Marlies.

That all changed when Groulx was called up and made his Leafs debut on March 10. From how he played in both the AHL and in his short stint with the Leafs in the NHL this season, Groulx soared past his expectations this year.

What do we expect from Bo Groulx next season?

What could be expected of Groulx next season is for him to maintain his spot on the Leafs roster. More specifically, his role would be to center a line in the bottom six. Despite not doing a bad job in a small sample size of games this season, Groulx isn't quite ready just yet to secure a major role for the Leafs. Despite that, he would be more than ready to keep the same role he's had since the call-up: a depth forward.

Groulx's role for next year should not be expected to change significantly, but remain just the same. In the short time he spent with the Leafs this season, he showed he can handle himself well. However, he suited up in a small sample size of games, which were unfortunately not enough to consider putting him in the top six. Though his shorthanded

Nonetheless, Groulx provided an insight as to what he can do on the ice. This should give the Leafs hope and a buildup of excitement for what they can get from him during a full NHL season next year.