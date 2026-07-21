NHL Insider believes Morgan Rielly will still be traded before next season

The Morgan Rielly trade rumors have slowed down across the market recently, but do not let the mid-summer quiet fool you. According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, the expectation around the league remains unchanged. The Toronto Maple Leafs are still expected to trade Rielly before the 2026-27 season gets underway in late September.

Chayka is still searching for a new home for Rielly

Johnston noted that while the public chatter has cooled after the initial free agency rush, general manager John Chayka is still actively searching for ways to reshape this roster. Freeing up Rielly’s $7.5 million cap hit over the next four years would go a long way in helping the Maple Leafs in building a Cup contender.

Chayka is not in a position to just dump the veteran defenseman for future considerations, especially after the Edmonton Oilers traded Darnell Nurse and his entire contract to the San Jose Sharks. However, as the offseason goes on, he will need to get creative and find a way to move on from him.

Beyond the money, this is about a new regime creating breathing room. Chayka wants to construct a faster, more flexible roster, and locking up $7.5 million in a blue liner who turns 33 next season does not align with that long-term blueprint.

As the longest-tenured player on the roster, trading Rielly would officially signal the end of an era in Toronto. He still holds a full no-movement clause and controls his own fate. However, reports indicate his stance on waiving that clause has softened after a tough year, with both sides recognizing that a fresh start is likely the best path forward.

Finding the right fit for a top-four blue liner with a significant term left is never easy during the dog days of summer. A deal may drag into training camp, but Johnston’s update reinforces one main point: Toronto’s front office is not done making changes, and Rielly’s time in the blue and gold is clearly entering its final chapter.