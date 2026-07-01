Maple Leafs land future Hall of Famer Sergei Bobrovsky

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed one of the biggest fish on the market. They have signed Sergei Bobrovsky to a three-year, $21 million contract that carries an average annual value of $7 million.

Bobrovsky has been heavily linked to the Maple Leafs since the NHL Draft, and now he is officially a member. Although some aren't fans of the term of the contract, it is important to remember that they are bringing him in for the start of the contract, not the end of it.

Bobrovsky is exactly what the Maple Leafs needed in net

The 37-year-old is coming off a challenging season with the Florida Panthers, where he posted a 27-23-4 record alongside a 3.01 goals-against average and an .881 save percentage. However, those uncharacteristic struggles can largely be attributed to an injury-ridden Panthers roster that crumbled in front of him all season long. Florida spent the entire year trying to patch up holes on the blue line, leaving their star goaltender out to dry on a nightly basis.

When he is insulated, his pedigree is undeniable. He is a two-time Stanley Cup champion and a two-time Vezina Trophy winner who knows exactly what it takes to win when the pressure is at its highest. The Maple Leafs have lacked a true, battle-tested elite stopper who can steal games in the postseason, and Bobrovsky checked every single box for management.

Bobrovsky's signing is similar to Belfour's back in 2002

This high-profile signing draws immediate comparisons to when Ed Belfour signed with the Maple Leafs back in 2002. Just like back then, Toronto is bringing in an elite, future Hall of Fame goaltender at the back end of his career to stabilize a position that has plagued the franchise for years. Belfour arrived with plenty of skeptics doubting his age, yet he immediately became a fan favorite and anchored some of the most memorable postseason runs in recent franchise history.

The front office is banking on Bobrovsky providing that exact same legendary stability in the crease, giving this core a true backbone to help the team go on a few deep playoff pushes over the next few seasons.