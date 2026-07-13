Darren Raddysh already looks like a bargain for the Maple Leafs

When the Toronto Maple Leafs pulled off the Darren Raddysh sign-and-trade deal, the numbers were a little eyebrow-raising to say the least.

Signing Raddysh to an eight-year deal with an $8.5 million cap hit was questionable, to say the least. After all, this is a guy who’s pretty much a one-hit wonder at this point. Of course, he could completely obliterate that narrative by having a similar season in Toronto in 2026-27.

That aside, it’s incredible to think that Raddysh’s contract already looks like a bargain without even playing a game in Toronto.

That’s thanks to Leo Carlsson.

Carlsson got $18 million from Anaheim after the Ducks matched the Philadelphia Flyers’ offer sheet. That’s roughly double for a guy who had fewer points than Raddysh last season. Carlsson notched 67 points to Raddysh’s 70. Plus, the Ducks forward scored 29 goals while Raddysh scored 22.

Considering that Raddysh is a defenseman, his point totals are arguably better than Carlsson’s. So, just because Carlsson is 21 years old, does that justify the price tag?

That’s why the Maple Leafs could have gotten a bargain, even if Raddysh doesn’t really live up to the hype that has come with his contract this offseason.

While it’s a bit of an apples-to-oranges comparison, the fact is that the insane salary inflation this offseason has made some contracts age beautifully.

Unless the wheels completely fall off Raddysh’s game, his contract should age very well. The Leafs locked in cost-certainty with Raddysh for the next eight seasons. If he can live up to the deal even for half of it, the contract should look fantastic.

Meanwhile, Carlsson will face the mounting pressure to live up to his lofty cap hit. If he can’t produce beyond his current totals, the onerous cap hit will come under intense scrutiny.

It’s incredible how narratives can change on a dime in the NHL these days. Raddysh’s contract won’t actually look good until he delivers. But when the next contracts for Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes get done, Raddysh’s contract will look even better.

Sure, there’s no comparing Raddysh to Hughes or Makar. But when one or both get close to $20 million per season, it will look like the Leafs signed Raddysh to a league-minimum deal.

Let’s see what happens next season. But even as it stands, it seems like John Chayka made a shrewd deal without anyone really noticing it.