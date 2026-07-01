3 free agents the Maple Leafs should avoid at all costs

With NHL free agency upon us, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to sign key players to bolster their roster ahead of the 2026-27 season. The Maple Leafs have already made many big moves so far this offseason, whether it be their overhaul at the management level, the acquisition of defensemen Emil Andrae and Darren Raddysh, and of course the no-brainer drafting of Gavin McKenna first overall.

However, the Leafs should be wary that they don’t end up pursuing free agents that could hurt the team more than help in the long run. As a result, we will take a look at 3 players that the Maple Leafs should avoid at all costs in the free agent market.

C Boone Jenner

On paper, Boone Jenner appears to be a perfect fit for Toronto. With Max Domi’s status unknown for the upcoming year, Jenner would slot in nicely as the Leafs third line center with the ability to put up 30-40 points per season. Not only that, he would bring with him the much-needed grit, physical play and relentless work ethic in his game to the Toronto lineup and could be a huge difference maker for their bottom six.

However, health has been a main issue for Jenner in recent years, as he hasn’t suited up for more the 68 games in a season since his 2019-20 campaign. With the Maple Leafs hit with massive injury woes throughout the 2025-26 NHL season that eventually led to their disappointing showing, the last thing that they need is another potential injury-prone player that could spend significant amounts of time in the sidelines.

D Rasmus Andersson

As one of the top defenseman available in free agency, Rasmus Andersson will no doubt draw many suitors’ attention. After all, their were many teams interested in acquiring him, including the Maple Leafs, when he was traded in-season last year, so this time won’t be any different. That is because Andersson has the ability to be a top-pairing defender while putting up double digits in goals and 40-50 points each season.

Therefore, it could end up being a bidding war for his services, which could lead to an eventual overpay in his contract when all is said and done. More importantly, the Leafs really need a defender that doesn’t disappear once the playoffs begin. Andersson unfortunately did exactly that with the Vegas Golden Knights this past year, posting only six assists in 22 playoff games during their Stanley Cup run. The Leafs already have Raddysh now to bolster the offensive output from the blueline. And with the possibility of Morgan Rielly remaining a Maple Leaf more and more likely now as per Elliotte Friedman, it makes the pursuit of Andersson less plausible.

G Sergei Bobrovsky

Finally, rumors have been swirling around that the Maple Leafs are closing in on bringing Sergei Bobrovsky to town to anchor their net going forward. It certainly makes sense logistically as Bobrovsky has proven to be a winner, being a two-time Stanley Cup champion. Not only that, with his former Florida Panthers teammates Anthony Stolarz, Oliver Edman-Larsson and Steven Lorentz currently on the Leafs team, they could help Bobrovsky transition easily to his new club in no time.

However, Bobrovsky is coming off his worst ever season of his NHL career, compiling a 27-23-1 record with a less-than-stellar 3.07 GAA and .877 save percentage. Those numbers don’t even look too convincing for a backup goalie, let alone one that is expected to remain a starter going forward. More significantly, he is turning 38 already when the 2026-27 regular season starts, so his regression in his stats could be more a reality than just a blip on the radar. As a result, to ensure that the Maple Leafs’ entire offseason doesn’t end up going for naught, staying away from Bobrovsky is the best course of action if they really want revitalized winning success going forward.