NHL insider links veteran free agent center to the Maple Leafs

Ever since John Chayka and Mats Sundin took over the Maple Leafs front office, there have been plenty of rumors of players they are interested in. These names vary from the best free agents on the market to more depth pieces. Regardless of whether these rumors are true or not, fans should be in store for a busy summer. The new front office is going to try to bring in their guys and put their stamp on the roster.

One player whose name keeps getting brought up is Boone Jenner. The 33-year-old forward is set to hit the open market, and it’s unlikely that the Blue Jackets are going to retain him. With his track record, there should be several teams that have an interest in signing him. Frank Seravalli recently said on Frankly Hockey that the team that stands out the most for Jenner is the Leafs. But what can he do that will make the Leafs better, and is he a good fit?

Frank Seravalli: To me the team that stands out the most for Boone Jenner is the Maple Leafs - Frankly Hockey (6/11) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 15, 2026

Is Boone Jenner the player the Leafs need?

Jenner is coming off a solid 2025-26 campaign. In 67 games, he logged 13 goals and 25 assists for 38 points. He set a new career high in assists and the fourth-most points of his career. His advanced metrics were solid, too. According to Natural Stat Trick, he had a 49.78 CF%, a 50.28 SCF%, and a 48.10 xG%. Jenner's production was not caused by luck. This offensive he was generating is very close to what his counting stats indicate.

But Jenner is not just someone who can be positive on offense. He is also able to bring a physical edge. His 6' 2", 204-pound frame is able to impose his will on opponents. He was one of the Blue Jackets' biggest physical threats, racking up 147 hits. Only Mathiue Oliver had more. This physicality does not come out just on hits, but with all aspects. Whether it's a puck battle along the boards or making a defensive stop, he uses his physicality to gain an advantage.

One of the biggest concerns people have with Jenner is his age. He is turning 33 years old, and many fear he will start to regress and no longer be as effective as he has been. However, if you look at his NHL Edge numbers, these fears start to go away. He has a max skating speed of 22.26 mph. The best mark Jenner has had since this data was tracked. He also had a hardest shot of 90.27, an increase from last season and right around where it's been for his career.

It's clear that Jenner shows no signs of regression and would be a huge boost for the Leafs lineup. He is someone who will play on the third line, but can play up in brief stints. Having a veteran like that in the bottom six will turn them into a much more responsible unit. He can also give some leadership to the locker room. He has been the captain of the Blue Jackets since 2021-22. He knows what it takes to keep a group together and have them play as a cohesive unit.

While Jenner will not solve all of the Leafs problems, he makes the team much better. He can improve the Leafs bottom six both offensively and physically.