Maple Leafs just got one step closer to signing Sergei Bobrovsky

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly interested in bringing in legendary goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to really solidify their crease for the next couple of seasons. And now it's becoming much more of a reality.

On Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports, the Florida Panthers are making a trade with the New Jersey Devils to get netminder Jacob Markstrom. And just the day prior, the Panthers also went out and traded a third-round pick to the Vegas Golden Knights for backup Akira Schmid.

Florida and New Jersey working on a deal involving Jacob Markstrom and Evan Rodrigues. We will see how it all plays out — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 30, 2026

One has to assume that that's now going to be their goaltending tandem for at least the 2026-27 season. A tandem of Markstrom and Schmid is a big mystery box but it does lead everyone to believe that Bobrovsky could very well be on his way to Toronto.

Nothing is standing in Bobrovsky's way to signing with the Leafs

There were earlier reports that Bobrovsky was open to a reunion with the Panthers. His massive eight-year contract just expired, but if he could stay in Florida and remain on that Stanley Cup contender in some shape or form, it would have probably been his ideal situation.

But now, that door is closed with this trade going down. Bobrovsky will not be playing for the Panthers next season and is going to be free to sign with any team as free agency opens on Wednesday -- that team should probably be the Maple Leafs.

Bobrovsky would obviously bring Stanley Cup pedigree to the roster, but beyond that, he's experienced success in a tandem with Anthony Stolarz before in Florida and could very well have something happen like that again. He's not the netminder he once was when he was winning Vezina trophies in Columbus, but he is certainly a much more solid option that heading into a crucial Leafs season with an often-injured Stolarz and a complete question mark in Dennis Hildeby.

Maybe the 37-year-old doesn't see the fit in Toronto and can get more money elsewhere in what is likely going to be his last NHL contract. Or, the Leafs just give him what he wants and hand him a deal that will take him into his 40s.

We'll find out soon enough.

In 52 appearances for the Panthers last season, Bobrovsky earned an .877 save perentage and a 3.07 goals against average.