Maple Leafs make shocking trade sending Joseph Woll to the Flyers

The Toronto Maple Leafs just dropped a bombshell trade, sending goaltender Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers. In return, Toronto gets defenseman Emil Andrae, goaltender Samuel Ersson, and a 2026 third-round pick. It is a move that immediately changes the look of the roster, especially in goal.

TRADE: We’ve acquired defenceman Emil Andrae, goaltender Samuel Ersson and a third-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for goaltender Joseph Woll and defenceman Simon Benoit — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 16, 2026

Chayka clears cap space in trade with the Flyers

Chayka was able to clear some cap with this trade. Toronto moves off Woll’s three-year deal at a $3.6 million cap hit, along with Benoit’s $1.3 million for a combined $4.9 million off the books. Coming back, Ersson is coming off a contract that paid him $1.45 million and is now a restricted free agent. While Andrae is coming off his entry-level contract, which makes him an RFA.

Moving Woll is a big decision; there’s no real way around that. It says something about how the organization sees its goaltending depth chart right now. It also opens the door for the younger group in the AHL to finally get a real look. Ersson steps into that mix right away if he is qualified, but the attention now shifts to Dennis Hildeby and Artur Akhtyamov.

Hildeby has shown stretches where he looks ready for more than the AHL. Akhtyamov has been elite for the Toronto Marlies and has helped them on their playoff run to the Calder Cup Finals. The interesting part is Hildeby needs to pass through waivers to be sent down; Akhtyamov doesn't. This could point to Hildeby getting the chance to make the NHL next season.

Did he trade the right goalie?

There was a pretty strong argument that if Toronto were going to move a goalie, Woll shouldn’t have been the one. He’s still the higher-ceiling option in the system. Stolarz, meanwhile, is on a four-year deal at $3.75 million and comes with a longer injury track record.

If the goal was to open up a lane for Hildeby or Akhtyamov, moving Stolarz would’ve made more sense on paper. You keep the upside in Woll, you clear the heavier contract, and the structure of the crease looks a bit cleaner long-term.

But Chayka decided to move on from Woll and acquire two RFAs. Which could point to another move that he has up his sleeve as we head towards the draft.