Maple Leafs have fallen out of Rasmus Andersson sweepstakes

Saturday night could very well have been Rasmus Andersson's last game in the Scotiabank Saddledome as a Calgary Flames defenseman. The Maple Leafs were considered to be one of the front-runners in the Andersson sweepstakes, but have seemed to have lost traction in acquiring the star defenceman.

Saturday night was an emotional one for Andersson, to say the least. Following a 4-2 win over the Islanders, he saluted the crowd and waited for all of his teammates to clear the ice. The right-handed defenceman has been linked to trade rumours dating back to last summer, but things have really started to heat up as the Flames have permitted other teams to speak with Andersson on a potential new contract, which was reported by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on Saturday night.

The Bruins are in the driver's seat, not the Leafs

Friedman also reports that the Boston Bruins are in the driver's seat to acquire the star defenceman. They have spoken with Andersson and have had some extension conversations. Andersson is in the final year of his six-year, $27.3 million deal.

Most NHL teams won't pull the trigger on Andersson unless he is willing to stay with the team past this season. The assets that will be sent the Flames' way do not outweigh the chances of losing Andersson for nothing. Other teams that are interested in Andersson are the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars. The Maple Leafs were one of the many favourites to make a deal for Andersson; however, it would be hard to imagine a trade happening soon.

What this means for the Maple Leafs

If the Maple Leafs were to trade for Andersson, it would bolster their defence core, as Chris Tanev is likely finished for the season. The Maple Leafs have, unfortunately, dealt with injuries throughout the season and have holes in their lineup. Andersson has had a strong campaign with the Flames, producing 30 points, including 10 goals, in 40 contests. He is set to represent Team Sweden alongside Oliver Ekman-Larsson at the Olympics in February.

The Maple Leafs do not have the assets to acquire a player of the likes of Andersson. The Maple Leafs, at this point in the season, will not be comfortable moving top prospects Ben Danford and Easton Cowan. The Leafs will make a swing at acquiring Dougie Hamilton, as the price to acquire him will be lower than that of Andersson. It will be interesting to see what moves Brad Treliving makes as he has mentioned in the past that his plans haven't changed and he is still looking to improve their roster in any way he can.