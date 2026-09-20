Predicting the Maple Leafs' 2026-27 opening night roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs have two of four preseason games in the books. Which means it's time to look ahead and predict the 2026-27 opening night roster.

Toronto will open their season on home ice against the Montreal Canadiens just like they do every season. However, this season is a bit different. After a terrible season in 2025-26, they have a new look squad that includes first overall pick Gavin McKenna. So, there are a few questions that still need to be answered; however, based on what we saw in the first two preseason games, we should know a little of what new head coach Jim Hiller is thinking.

2026-27 opening night roster

The Maple Leafs head into the season with a very good problem to have. They have a lot of depth, but not a lot of open spots within their lineup. In years past, they've had depth but not NHL-level, whereas this season, there are a handful of players battling it out for two-three spots on the last line.

That is the same on the blue line as well. The Maple Leafs have a few defenders that would fit into the five-to-seven range. Which includes Nick Blankenburg, who is at camp on a PTO. However, Elliotte Friedman said in the pre-game before their first two preseason games that Blakenburh is expected to be signed.

So, with that, here is my prediction for the opening night line, on Sept. 29th against the aforementioned Canadiens.

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Jack Roslovic

Gavin McKenna - John Tavares - William Nylander

Nick Paul - Colton Sissons - Easton Cowan

Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Brenden Duhaime

Defence

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Darren Raddysh

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly - Nick Blankenburg

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Now, let's talk about why I picked these players. Most of them are expected; there is no secret around the top six. Matthews will start with Knies and Roslovic, and if Roslovic struggles, we could see McKenna move up there, or even Cowan. However, to start the season makes the most sense for McKenna to be on the line with Tavares and Nylander. Largely due to their matchups. Matthews' line will be getting the tougher matchup, which will allow McKenna to face easier opponents.

Now, the bottom six is the most interesting area for the Maple Leafs. Back on July 1, GM John Chayka acquired both Nick Paul via a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning and signed Colton Sissons via free agency. That sparked some debate, but now as training camp is underway, it makes sense. That third line is going to be the defensively responsible line. Both Paul and Sissons are faceoff wizards and great two-way forwards. Once they add Cowan in there, it allows the line to be a true checking line while also giving him his own line to lead offensively.

As for the fourth line, right now as two games, it would be Steven Lorentz instead of Joshua, as he is dealing with a minor injury. However, if everyone remains healthy, it makes sense to give Joshua the chance to see if he can spark that chemistry that he had with Blueger during their days with the Vancouver Canucks. As for Blueger and Duhaime, they are fairly similar players, who bring more defensive support and physicality, something the Maple Leafs needed more of on their fourth line.

As for their blue line, it is to be expected. There were some fans who thought that Rielly would get a chance with Raddysh on the top pairing. We now have learned that it's likely going to be Ekman-Larsson instead. Which means if Rielly is healthy for the season opener, he is going to slot in on the third pairing. His partner is going to be one of Emil Andrae or Blankenburg, and to me, it makes more sense for it to be the latter. Especially considering he is a right-handed shooting defender. Obviously, that leaves the pairing of McCabe and Tanev to be the shutdown duo.

As for goalies, it's Bobrovsky's net with Stolarz as the backup. That was decided back on July 1, when the Maple Leafs announced the signing.

It is safe to say that the Maple Leafs' 2026-27 roster is miles better than last season's. They now just need to find a way to win games and get back into the playoffs. Which is something that this lineup above can easily do.