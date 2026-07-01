Maple Leafs pull off shocking trade with Atlantic division rival

The Toronto Maple Leafs have pulled off another shocking trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning, this time acquiring Nick Paul; in exchange, they sent Dennis Hildeby a fourth-round pick in 2027 and a third-round pick in 2028 south of the border.

This trade came completely out of left field and sent shockwaves across Leafs Nation. In just a short period of two weeks, the Maple Leafs have drastically improved their roster and may have put themselves back into the playoff race.

Paul's is an ideal fit with the Maple Leafs

Paul is coming off a bit of a down year by his standards, largely due to battling injuries throughout the campaign. He managed to skate in 51 games for the Lightning, recording seven goals and 15 points. Despite the lower offensive output last season, he has back-to-back 20-goal seasons on his resume and brings a heavy, playoff-ready style of hockey that the Leafs have desperately lacked.

By adding the Mississauga native, the Maple Leafs are locking in another versatile middle-six forward who can easily slot into the third-line center spot. At 6-foot-4 and 234 pounds, Paul gives the team immense size, defensively sound metrics, and a reliable presence in the faceoff circle to help shut down top opposing trios.

Hildeby was the odd-man out in Toronto

As for Hildeby, the young goaltender leaves Toronto after showing real promise within the organization. The 24-year-old giant stepped up admirably last season when injuries hit the crease, posting a solid .914 save percentage and a 2.86 goals-against average across 20 appearances for the Maple Leafs.

While Hildeby played exceptionally well and looked like a big piece of the future, his time in Toronto looked to be coming to an end the moment management landed Sergei Bobrovsky earlier today. With Bobrovsky locked into the starter role for the foreseeable future, Brad Treliving chose to capitalize on Hildeby's elevated trade value to address a major need down the middle of the forward group. It is a bold, win-now swap that drastically alters the depth chart on both sides of the puck.