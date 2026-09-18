5 questions that could define Maple Leafs training camp

Training camp is finally here for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and there are still plenty of questions that need to be answered before the regular season begins.

The roster is starting to take shape, but there are still some interesting battles and lineup decisions that could change between now and puck drop on Game 1. Here are five questions that should be answered during training camp for Toronto.

1. Who will play with Matthews?

This is the question that everyone wants answered. Right now, Auston Matthews is skating on the first line with Matthew Knies and his longtime friend Jack Roslovic. It makes sense to give that line a chance. Roslovic has been vocal about wanting to play with Matthews and with his chemistry with Knies, it’s not shocking to see them skate together early in camp. But will it still look the same when camp is over?

The Maple Leafs have plenty of options if they want to change things around. One of the players that fans would like to see play with Matthews is Gavin McKenna. If he has a strong camp, Jim Hiller could make the move, but it does seem like Roslovic is going to get the first look alongside Matthews and Knies.

2. Who will be the top defensive pairing?

The addition of Darren Raddysh this summer was huge, and it gives the Maple Leafs a top pairing option on the right side. Now the question is, who will play alongside their top offseason acquisition.



Hiller could start Morgan Rielly on the top pairing with Raddysh. This would give them a very offensive-minded duo, but could also help Rielly find his previous form. If that happens, they’d be able to put Jake McCabe and Chris Tanev together as a more defensive pairing behind them. However, there could be a chance that they opt to split Raddysh and Rielly and pair them with McCabe and Tanev, respectively.

3. Where does Easton Cowan fit?

Cowan is one of the more interesting young players on the roster, and figuring out where he fits could be important.

He is widely known as a skilled player, but putting him on the third line could allow him to play a different type of game. With Nick Paul and Colton Sissons beside him, he could have more freedom to be a pest, get involved physically and use his skill without having to carry the offence.

4. What does the fourth line look like?

There are a lot of forwards fighting for what looks like three spots, and this could be one of the more competitive battles at camp. As of right now, there is Dakota Joshua, Brendan Duhaime, Teddy Blueger, Steven Lorentz, Zach MacEwen and Bo Groulx, who all could push for a spot.

However, the Maple Leafs need to figure out what they want from their fourth line. They need players who can grind, play physical and make life difficult for the other team. There are several players who could fit that role, but only three can make the lineup. And, based on early projections suggests that it’ll be Joshua, Blueger and Duhaime slotting in on the fourth line.

5. Is Matthews back?

Matthews has returned to training camp healthy, and after the first day, the question is what kind of season he is going to have. After dealing with a knee-injury and not having arguably the worst seasons of his career. He has something to prove this year.

Toronto needs their captain to play like one of the best players in the NHL and show that he can be a 50+ goal scorer once again. If he can, the Maple Leafs are going to be drastically better than they were last season.