The most interesting roster battle at Maple Leafs training camp

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a lot of players fighting for a few spots on the roster, and this could be one of the more interesting battles at training camp.

Right now, Dakota Joshua, Brendan Duhaime, Teddy Blueger and Steven Lorentz are all in the mix. The problem is that there simply aren't enough spots for all four of them. Which means, the Maple Leafs are going to have to make some decisions on who they want to make the roster based on who does the best in camp.

4 players battling for 3 spots, who rounds out the fourth line?

Joshua is one of the more interesting names in this group. He is returning for his second season with the club. As we all know, he brings the size and physicality that the Maple Leafs are going to need, especially if they want a fourth line that can actually make an impact physically. He isn't going to be expected to score a ton, but with the addition of Blueger and their chemistry from playing together with the Vancouver Canucks. It makes it feel like someone who has to play himself out of the lineup during camp, rather than playing himself into it.

Blueger is a bit different than Joshua, but again they compliment each other very well. He has a lot of NHL experience and can be used in defensive situations. He isn't going to give Toronto the same physical game as some of the other options, but there is value in having a center who can handle defensive minutes and give the team some stability down the middle.



Duhaime brings a good mix of Joshua and Blueger’s skillsets. He can play a physical game, get in on the forecheck and bring some energy. If Toronto wants a fourth line that can wear teams down a little bit, he makes sense. The question is whether he does enough at camp to separate himself from the other players fighting for the same spot.

Lorentz is likely the last player in contention for a roster spot on the last line. Obviously, he has been a member of the organization for a few years, so, the club and the fan base know what his game is. He is probably going to start as the 13th forward and be in and out of the lineup, especially with injuries. Or, even when the club needs a different look. It is safe to say that he is going to be a member of the team regardless of whether he only plays in 45-50 games, because he is a great locker room presence.

Ultimately, it all comes down to the look that Jim Hiller wants. If he wants a fourth line focused on physicality, then the trio would be Joshua, Blueger, and Duhaime. However, if they want to add a bit more of a responsible forward who can play on both sides of the puck, then adding Lorentz into the lineup for Duhaime would make the most sense.