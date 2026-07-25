One Maple Leafs weakness could become an even bigger problem in 2026-27

The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t have much working for them in the past season, whether it be the offense, defense or even their goaltending. As a result, when all three aspects weren’t at its very best at the same time, it’s no wonder that the Maple Leafs had one of their worst seasons in a decade.

In response to that, Toronto not only has had a huge overhaul in management, but also their roster as well. In doing so, on paper, the Leafs have strengthened the back end, adding an offensive weapon in Darren Raddysh and a young, steady defenseman in Emil Andrae to their blueline. As for stopping the puck, they have made a significant upgrade with star goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to team up with Anthony Stolarz for the upcoming season. However, even with all of that, the Maple Leafs could actually be even worse in one area that they didn’t really address. That area is goal scoring.

The Maple Leafs could be even worse in this area for 2026-27

Following the departure of Mitch Marner last offseason, the Leafs offense dreadfully fell to 16th in the league with just 252 goals for their 2025-26 campaign. That was following nine consecutive seasons in which they ranked in the top 10 in the NHL in goals, including ranking second in the entire league in three separate occasions.

However, looking at the acquisitions made by the Maple Leafs this offseason, along with those that have departed the club, it sure looks worrisome for Toronto entering the 2026-27 year. Newcomers Nick Paul, Jack Roslovic, Teddy Blueger, Brandon Duhaime, Colton Sissons and Zack McEwen combined for 47 goals and 98 points collectively in 2025-26.

Whereas for those that had left the team this offseason in Matias Maccelli, Nick Robertson, Calle Jarnkrok with Max Domi potentially on LTIR, that’s 48 goals and 115 points alone from last season. Not to mention that it also doesn’t even include the 32 goals and 64 points contributed by Bobby McMann, Nicolas Roy and Scott Laughton prior to being traded by the Leafs at the 2026 deadline. So that’s a grand total of 80 goals and 179 points worth of offensive production that needs replacing and remember that Toronto was in the middle of the pack in the league even with all of that.

So where will it come from? A bounce back year from Auston Matthews would be a good start. But will Raddysh be able to replicate his 22-goal, 70-point feat from last season from the back end given his greatest output prior was only six goals and 37 points. Finally, can rookie Gavin McKenna really break out in his first year with the Leafs and have a Matthews or Marner-like rookie campaign? Otherwise, their scoring potential could even plummet to the bottom third of the league in 2026-27.

With all of those question marks, the Maple Leafs should have at least invested in one or two surefire offensive players this offseason. So unless they do so in the coming weeks, Leafs fans can expect a lot of close games and some frustrating nights where when the oppositions shuts down their top two lines, goals will be quite hard to come by. Hopefully Maple Leafs coach Jim Hiller has a workable plan and strategy in mind that can be executed to perfection. But even so, Toronto may end up needing a lot from their defense and goaltending going forward for any chance of winning success.