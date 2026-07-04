One story that defines new Maple Leafs goalie Sergei Bobrovsky

The Toronto Maple Leafs signing of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was one of the biggest stories of the NHL's free agency period. With rumblings of Toronto's interest before it became official, there has already been plenty of debate about the quality of the move.

The soon-to-be 38-year-old netminder left the Florida Panthers, whom he helped win two Stanley Cups, for the pressure-cooker of Toronto, inking a 3-year deal for $21 million. Given Bobrovsky's age and career-worst season in 2025-26, the deal carries much risk.

Deliberation has centered on the positives of his work ethic, durability, and his glowing achievements (championships and Vezina trophies), countered by the negatives of his age and declining performance. Overlooked, however, is the character and competitiveness that were key factors in Toronto's pursuit of the netminder.

The Throwaway Game That Proved Bobrovsky's Elite Spirit

During a recent episode of OverDrive, Bryan Hayes and guest hosts Jason Strudwick and Jonas Siegel discussed Bobrovsky's new contract with the Maple Leafs. Siegel, neither for nor against the deal, felt that it was a riskier signing than many are led to believe. In his opinion, a common mistake in pro sports is looking at what a player was instead of what they are.

He acknowledged Bobrovsky's "awesome" resume of titles, wins, and major trophies that made him one of the best goalies of the last twenty-five years. Siegel's counterpoints were Bobrovsky's age and coming off his career-worst season. "He was one of the worst starting goalies in the NHL last year." The writer for The Athletic furthered his point, stating that historically goaltenders of Bobrovsky's age don't play much, but when they do, they don't play well.

Strudwick also acknowledged Bobrovsky's age as a huge question mark, and that monitoring his minutes and games played would be critical. The former NHL defenseman and current radio host was willing to give the former Panther a pass for last season's performance due to the Panthers' injuries, being tired from three successive Cup runs, and an AHL-like lineup to finish last year.

Siegel interjected to counter that, statistically, Bobrovsky didn't face a lot of shots last season, being one of the least busy goalies in the league. His second point was that the netminder's 2024-25 season was just average, showing a pattern of declining play over the past two years. Strudwick thought a two-year deal would have been better and called the signing a "hope" move by the Maple Leafs.

Host Hayes agreed with the "hope" assessment, but suggested all signings and trades are made with that concept in mind. He stated he would have no confidence in the Leafs' goaltending had they maintained a trio of Anthony Stolarz, Dennis Hildeby, and Artur Akhtyamov before the team's moves on the first day of free agency.

Hayes then relayed a story that demonstrates the competitive nature and spirit of the new Maple Leafs' goaltender. Regular OverDrive co-host Jamie McLellan had told of a Bobrovsky tale from last season's Florida disaster. The Panthers were in Ottawa late in the season, missing 12-13 regulars from their lineup. It was a game that the Senators won, 5-1, and the goaltender was "hung out to dry." McLellan (on assignment for TSN) asked the coaches, "Why is he playing? Why would you play him?"

The coaches replied that the goaltender simply told them he was playing. They used the phrase "can't drag him out of the net" to describe Bobrovsky. Hayes said that anecdote means something since Toronto has "had goalies from Woll to Stolarz to (Jack) Campbell to Freddy, where it's just like, no, he's not playing tonight, probably won't play for a couple of weeks."

Hayes highlighted the value of a goaltender with the mentality of "I'm playing" and what it means in the dressing room. He noted the appreciation of a netminder who wants to play, can play, is reliable, and available.

The recent numbers suggest that the Maple Leafs' signing of Bobrovsky carries risk. Yet others have assessed immeasurable characteristics such as hard-working, competitive, fit, and a good teammate. John Chayka and the Leafs have bet on the person as well as the player, and that might be more indicative than the statistics.