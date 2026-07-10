Maple Leafs are being ruthless with their front office changes

When the Toronto Maple Leafs were destined to have a significant overhaul of management this offseason, many expected it to come primarily from behind the bench and at the general manager level. Well, the Maple Leafs certainly have done that, plus a whole lot more than one would have predicted.

In fact, it really seems as though no one is going to be spared after the latest managerial move by Toronto. On Thursday, the Leafs officially parted ways with one of their longest-tenured personnel in management in assistant general manager of player development Hayley Wickenheiser.

It appears almost nobody is being spared with the Maple Leafs latest managerial move

As a renowned figure in Canadian women’s hockey for over two decades, Wickenheiser became a part of the Maple Leafs organization when she was hired to be their assistant director of player development during the summer of 2018. From there, she was later promoted to senior director of player development for Toronto in 2021, which was followed by her ascension to her more recent assistant general manager position in 2022 with the organization.

Wickenheiser had been a true winner throughout her playing career, as she was a four-time Olympic hockey gold medal winner, along with seven career World Championship titles. As a result, having seen it all for over 23 years as a player, she brought with her extensive experience to help the Maple Leafs players to grow and develop to become effective NHLers.

Nevertheless, despite her eight years of hard work and dedication to the franchise, Wickenheiser couldn’t survive the mass exodus of upper Leafs management personnel as Toronto continued their rework of the entire organization this offseason. Just earlier on Wednesday, the Maple Leafs also let go three other key pieces, including Darryl Metcalf (assistant general manager of hockey research and development), Dave Morrison (senior advisor of player personnel) and Mark Leach (director of amateur scouting).

However, with the Leafs having a new strategic vision with both Mats Sundin and John Chayka at the helm, an extensive change of faces might exactly be what the team needs to get back on track to return to contending status. Ultimately Chayka himself provided an astute response on why the moves had to be made.

“As part of our ongoing evaluation of the organization, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with some valued colleagues,” Chayka explained, as per David Alter.

At least the Maple Leafs and their fans will hope that all of these changes being made will lead to one main goal in the end, which is to win the Stanley Cup.