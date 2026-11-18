The Toronto Maple Leafs are on an ugly seven-game losing streak, and it has the fans extremely fed up. There have been no real answers, barely any accountability and no drastic changes to help stop this awful losing streak and rightfully so, Leafs Nation has had enough of it.

At some point something needs to give. We have the GM, John Chayka, meeting with reporters to give his vote of confidence to head coach Jim Hiller and starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, despite the fact that he said that the team has been a disappointment. And then, the next game after they come out and lose to the Chicago Blackhawks in a game that was as close to a must-win as it gets. It was downright embarrassing, and now Maple Leafs fans are calling for changes.

Hiller needs to go

The first thing that this front office needs to do is make a coaching change. Yes, Hiller has only coached in 23 games for the Maple Leafs, but he has shown that he isn't serious about winning. He still has Gavin McKenna playing on the third line with Dakota Joshua and Nick Paul and AHL forward Ryan Tverberg playing on the second line with William Nylander and John Tavares, a line that has been a nightmare.

Logically, putting McKenna, who is one of the most talented players on their team through 23 games and limited ice time on that second line to provide a spark. However, to Hiller, it seems more about teaching patience to the 18-year-old rather than getting all you can out of him. Even when Kirill Marchenko went down with an injury, he didn't make any real roster decisions; he just put Tverberg on that second line and hoped for the best. That is just outright unacceptable from an NHL coach that is coaching the Maple Leafs.

Now, they are clinging on to their season in the middle of November, and there is a lot of blame to be placed on Hiller for that reason. In Toronto's next game against the Los Angeles Kings, there has to be lineup changes, or else you can just about kiss that game goodbye as well as the Maple Leafs' entire 2026-27 season. So, at some point Chayka needs to bite the bullet and change coaches in hopes of saving this season. Or else, this is going to be a non-playoff team with no first-round picks in the next two drafts, that will likely be heading for a rebuild.

Sergei Bobrovsky needs a reset

This concept was talked about on the TSN postgame show after the Maple Leafs' 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks, and it makes a lot of sense. Despite what Bobrovsky says to the media, he is clearly struggling both on the ice and mentally due to his lacklustre performance this season. It would be best for the organization to give him a week or two to fully reset and get back to the basics. This gives him a chance to work with the goalie coaches and the sports psychologists to get his game and mind right.

Bobrovsky just didn't randomly forget how to stop a puck. It's clearly mental, and it seems it has been since the start of the season. There was something off about him when he first signed with Toronto; almost like he wasn't over the fact that the Florida Panthers moved on from him. Unfortunately, whatever it is has hindered him the entire season, and he now needs sometime to clear his mind and get back to basics in order to help this team win hockey games.

In the meantime, Toronto can call up Artur Akhtyamov and get him some starts in the NHL to see what he can provide the team. It also allows the club to give Anthony Stolarz more starts, who has been the better goalie this season.