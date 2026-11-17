The Toronto Maple Leafs and their 2026-27 NHL season appears to be starting to spiral out of control. The Maple Leafs had their worst ever homestand in franchise history, losing all six games during the past couple of weeks at home at Scotiabank Arena. Now currently sitting in last place in the Atlantic Division with quite the hill to climb, is it only going to get harder for the Leafs from here on forward.

With the way things have gone, Maple Leafs fans certainly aren’t too happy with how head coach Jim Hiller has run the team. Their current record of 8-12-2 is actually worst than what former Leafs coach Craig Berube registered with the team to start last season, making many wonder if Hiller was indeed the right coach to bring Toronto back into legitimate contention.

Well one thing is for sure, Hiller should get some comfort in knowing that he has the backing of Maple Leafs GM John Chayka as he has given him the vote of confidence in being able to handle the heavily-scrutinized role, as per TSN.

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GM John Chayka backs Jim Hiller as Maple Leafs head coach

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in Jim. Mats Sundin and I have full support behind him. And I think it’s on us as a group to work through this. I think adversity is an opportunity to learn, an opportunity to grow. I think you got to be really honest with where you’re at and what you’ve done and things that need to be improved. And I think Jim and his staff, his whole staff, have done that,” Chayka said.

So instead of just pointing the blame solely on Hiller, Chayka fully believes that it has been the team as a whole that will need to find a way to get Toronto back on track. At the same time, the Leafs GM appreciated what Hiller and his staff have accomplished so far despite the disappointment to date.

Nevertheless, all eyes will be on the Maple Leafs head coach in the coming weeks to see if does manage to point the team back in the right direction before it’s too late. If Toronto continues to lose, there won’t be as much leniency in defending Hiller and his work and could end up in the hot seat very soon. But if the Leafs head coach can turn things around, what everyone has learned during the time of great adversity can help build stronger character, resilience and identity for this Maple Leafs squad, which could ultimately take the team to another level when all is said and done.

That quest to redemption for Hiller begins on Tuesday when the Leafs face the Chicago Blackhawks. With only five wins all season, it is exactly the opponent that Toronto needs to right the ship. As for Hiller, it’s time for him and the Maple Leafs to get the job done.