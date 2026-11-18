Another day, another painful loss by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the hands of the Chicago Blackhawks. The Maple Leafs blew a huge opportunity to end their dismal losing streak against one of the lowest scoring basement dwellers of the league. Instead, the Blackhawks put up a six spot on Toronto to notch their sixth win of the season with the final score 6-3.

With that, it is getting to the point that the Leafs must find a way to get themselves back on track before their season might be over before the end of the current calendar year. As a result, the Maple Leafs should consider a few drastic changes that could hopefully help them turn things around. Here, we will take a look at three moves Toronto that they need to make right now before it’s too late.

Going back to the five forwards power play

One of the main culprits that has dragged the Leafs down in recent weeks has been their failing power play. After starting the season having one of the strongest special teams in the NHL, the Maple Leafs have gone stale cold with the man advantage during their past eight games, going 1-for-15 over that stretch. Toronto had been miserable with their 5-on-5 play so it is crucial that their power play is working for them to have the chance to win games. At the same time, Darren Raddysh hasn’t been exhibiting the same lethal threat from the point as last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

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As a result, to change things up, the Leafs should revert back to their five forward power play setup that worked for them in the past. They should put together Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, along with Gavin McKenna and one of Jack Roslovic or Easton Cowan (when Kirill Marchenko returns from injury, he should be on it). Let the best forwards create havoc on opposing teams with the man advantage by keeping them guessing who will be shooting the puck as each one of them is more than capable of putting it home.

Stacking the top line

The Maple Leafs may have experimented with it once in a while in the past ha they were trailing in games. But why not stacking their top line with Matthews, Nylander and Tavares for an entire game and see how potent they can be? The Leafs sure have tried that back in the days when they had Doug Gilmour with Dave Andreychuk and Wendel Clark or when they had Mats Sundin with Alexander Mogilny and Gary Roberts/Darcy Tucker for a bit. It certainly made the top line prolific for Toronto and giving opposing teams headaches.

Even in the modern era, we have seen the Edmonton Oilers stack Connor McDavid with Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, or the Colorado Avalanche with Nathan MacKinnon teaming up with Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen. Yes, it does ends up making the other three lines weaker offensively, but the amount of damage that the top line delivered was usually more than enough to make up for it. As a result, time for the Maple Leafs to give the “MNT” unit a try to see if any sustainable offensive magic can be stirred up.

Making Anthony Stolarz the starting goaltender

Finally, this drastic move is one many Leafs fans have been desperately waiting for. But after seeing Sergei Bobrovsky give up another 5+ goals in the game against the Blackhawks on Tuesday night, it is time to hand the reins over to the incumbent Anthony Stolarz for now, Bobrovsky has posted a dismal 3-9-2 record with a 3.65 GAA and .874 save percentage in 14 games played with Toronto to date. More worrisome is the fact that he had held opponents to two goals or less just ONCE all year.

On the other hand, Stolarz has had a huge bounce back year so far as he has compiled a solid 5-4-0 record with a 2.69 GAA and .906 save percentage in nine games this season. More importantly, he hasn’t given up much bad goals to deflate the team when they had the chance of winning. Stolarz had shown that he could lead the team as a starter back in 2024-25 in his first year with the Maple Leafs. So who says he can’t do the same now with his confidence all back following a disappointing 2025-26 campaign. Therefore, give Stolarz a run in the Leafs net and give Bobrovsky a chance to reset and rediscover his prior form by putting him less in the spotlight.