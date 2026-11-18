Embarassing. Lathargic. Lifeless.

Those are just a few overly dramatic words to describe the seventh straight loss for the Toronto Maple Leafs, this time a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Easton Cowan, Teddy Blueger, and John Tavares scored for the Maple Leafs. Sergei Bobrovsky allowed six goals on 25 shots.

On nights like this, I do my best to search far and wide for some positives. I'm telling you right now, I couldn't find any.

Let's get to it.

Maple Leafs are allowing goals in bunches

Last night's main storyline will, by default, be the play of Bobrovsky, and don't worry, we'll get to it. For me, however, you could see this meltdown coming from a mile away, and it all came to a head halfway through the second period. Sure, Bob needs to carry his share of the blame, but this team was having issues besides the goalie all night long. In a game that they had to win, they just didn't have it.

The Leafs outshot the Blackhawks 22-15 after 40 minutes, yet they were down 3-2. Even if they weren't down, I don't think the shot clock reflected the game on the ice. Toronto wasn't great, and neither was Chicago. Both teams couldn't connect on passes to save their lives, and both sides were just sloppy in general.

The Maple Leafs cannot buy a win right now



They fall to the second-worst team in hockey, 6-3, in an embarrassing loss in Chicago. They have lost 7 in a row and 9 of their last 10 games



The sky MIGHT BE FALLING in T.O. 😭#Leafs pic.twitter.com/TEhiP09han — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) November 18, 2026

In the second, after the Maple Leafs went down 2-1, it took all of 22 seconds for Blueger to tie the game. Then, it took all of 35 seconds for Connor Bedard to grab the lead right back. That's two Chicago goals in 57 seconds. Tyler Bertuzzi gave the Blackhawks a 4-2 lead at 9:07 of the third, and less than three minutes later, it was 6-3. If we put both of those situations together, that is basically five goals in a four-minute span.

"I think it's some of the same stuff that's been killing us the last two weeks, how we started really well," Auston Matthews said after the game. "Come out and score the first goal, and I thought the momentum was on our side. Then we just get away from our game for some reason and start cheating a little bit. Yeah, it's a little bit of the same story the last two weeks until you decide that we're going to just compete and play the right way for a full 60 minutes, no matter what the ups and downs of the game bring."

Leafs allow three goals in third period.. again

It's clear that Matthews is running out of things to say, and quite frankly, so am I. This was another game that was not well played by the Maple Leafs, but it was another game that was right there for the taking. Down 3-2 entering the third, against a God-awful Blackhawks team, there should have been some pushback at the beginning of the period. There was none. Then, Tavares brings his team within one, and 12 seconds later, they're down two goals again.

"Yeah, Bobrovsky lets one in, but we've got three guys overskate the puck in the defensive zone," head coach Jim Hiller said. "What are we doing? It's the shift after a goal, and important moment. Three guys skate past the puck. You can talk about the goalie, but there are plenty of people that are part of this."

My one feeling with the Leafs has been that they've been in games, yet keep having back-breaking 3rd period moments when they open it up, and stats bear that out.



SEVEN times they've been one goal down in the third period, and instead of tying the game, let in a backbreaker: — Justin Bourne (@jtbourne) November 18, 2026

Yes, Bobrovsky needs to make saves to give his team a chance. I am not defending the goalie here. But this team is melting down in the third period night after night, regardless of the goaltending. The Leafs have allowed 13 third-period goals in the last two weeks, dating back to their 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Nov. 3.

"I'm disappointed tonight. I'm disappointed every night we lose," Hiller said. "But tonight, specifically, it's really disappointing how we played the second half of that game."

"There were some good shots and then there's some rush chances. It's breakdowns. I'm not looking at the goaltender. I'm looking at our team. We had chances to go up, we had chances to clear pucks, to be above people. We have to do a better job of that."

What else is there to say about Bobrovsky?

Heading into Tuesday night, Anthony Stolarz started back-to-back games for the first time this season. No one was surprised, at least I wasn't, that Bobrovsky got the start against the Blackhawks. If there's any opponent that can reset a poor season for a future Hall of Famer, it's Chicago. Right?

Turns out that's not right, and maybe starting Bob was the wrong decision. But, what are the Maple Leafs supposed to do? Clearly, they are worried about over working Stolarz, and you can't blame them for that, and they just paid Bobrovsky handsomely and will being doing so for the next two seasons after this season. They want to get him going, and you can't blame them for that either.

This could spin off into a different conversation about signing Bob in the first place and trading away two goalies before the summer was over. But in the context of this season, I'm not sure what else they do besides starting Stolarz more and risk him getting hurt.

"If you let six goals in, you can't be satisfied," Bobrovsky said on Tuesday night. "I'm fine. I focus on one shot at a time. I try not to overthink. I reset and refocus for the next shot.

I know exactly what kind of game I demand from myself. I don't think you have to go too deep. Just an inch here, an inch there, and we're going to be fine."

I appreciate thinking positively, and I understand there's only so much he can say. But it's hard for us to buy anything Bobrovsky has to say about his performance if it's not simply "I have to be better."

Up next for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs will host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.