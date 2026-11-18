The Toronto Maple Leafs' pointless six-game homestand has people thinking big, with one of the biggest ideas being that it's time to blow up the core and embrace a rebuild with Gavin McKenna. In this piece, I will outline the five untouchables if this season continues to go down the toilet, and I'm not going to throw cold water on the rebuild talks.

Players like Auston Matthews don't grow on trees, but there's no way you can convince him to stay around for another rebuild. If you're going to trade away some veteran pieces, you may as well add Matthews to the list to get something for him instead of letting him walk. With the way William Nylander has been playing, no one will argue about letting him go either.

Maple Leafs news, the second it breaks Free. One tap follows the Maple Leafs. Follow the Maple Leafs on the free FanSided app. Scan the code to get the app.

Let's look at five of the Leafs' main untouchables in this potential roster shake-up, with essentially everyone else on the table if they are willing to waive their no-trade clauses.

Gavin McKenna

Not much to explain here. The Maple Leafs aren't trading their first-overall pick, and anyone who starts throwing that out there is cratering the 18-year-old's career in Toronto before it even started. Please, don't start touting Gavin McKenna trades.

Easton Cowan

Easton Cowan has flaws, but he's shown nothing but heart since joining the Leafs, and the culture he'll bring is part of the next generation of good teams. Culture and attitude are among the complaints coming out of the Auston Matthews era, and trading away the one player who may have a chance to change that would be quite a step backward.

Kirill Marchenko

Some will make the outrageous argument to flip Kirill Marchenko again before his no-trade clause kicks in on his massive contract extension, but the front office can't do that. You traded your best trade chip for Marchenko, and you won't win any deal you put him in at this point. Toronto's recent downfall directly correlated with Marchenko's injury, showing just how important he was to the team since his arrival.

If you're basing it purely on this season and you're keeping one play-driving offensive winger, it has to be Marchenko over Nylander right now, with the caveat that Nylander's no-trade clause is a deciding factor.

Ben Danford

The Maple Leafs aren't in a position to trade away defensive prospects. Ben Danford would be in Toronto right now if it weren't for the contract-tagging issues (he should've been up before his recent wrist injury), and he will be a mainstay whenever he makes it to the NHL.

If Danford has to be involved in a trade for a younger defenseman like Simon Edvinsson, the Leafs would have to listen, but giving away one future piece of your blueline to add another is redundant, especially if it'd take another untouchable from this list (see Easton Cowan) to make it happen.

Artur Akhtyamov

Sergei Bobrovsky isn't the future of the Maple Leafs' crease, and neither is Anthony Stolarz. AA is a good trade chip if you're looking to add to this team to contend this season, but Toronto has to get realistic about their chances. They have to hold on to Akhtyamov, as he is the team's future in net, and that future may not be so far away.

If the season keeps cratering, Stolarz will be valuable to a fringe playoff team with goaltending injuries or uncertainty about their tandem.