The Toronto Maple Leafs managed to blow a 3-0 lead against the LA Kings on Thursday night, eventually dropping the game 4-3 in the shootout.

While the Leafs managed a point in the game, it was little consolation for yet another defeat. But even if things are looking dire at this juncture, the bottom line is that the worst approach the organization could take is to make a panic move.

That’s what insider Elliotte Friedman believes, and it’s something that he’s cautioned the organization.

During a recent appearance on NHL Network, the notable insider made it clear that there is something the Maple Leafs shouldn’t do: No move is better than a bad one.

“They are determined that no matter what happens here, they’re not going to make a move that digs them a greater hole. They will not think short-term.”

As harsh as that sounds, the situation does make fans wonder if the Maple Leafs actually plan to do something about it. Calls have increased to fire head coach Jim Hiller. However, there is no real indication that doing so would actually solve anything for the team. And with limited trade capital and virtually no cap space thanks to the tagging room fiasco, there’s not very much GM John Chayka can do anyway.

That said, Friedman outlined the reasoning behind some of the organization’s moves over the years. The push to win a championship drove many decisions, eventually leading the team to the position it's in now.

“They (Maple Leafs) feel that historically the last few years, they’ve chased things. And they were trying to win, and it’s a good reason, but it’s gotten them into some trouble.”

After a tough stretch of games, what's next in Toronto?@FriedgeHNIC joined to discuss the latest surrounding the Maple Leafs and if any changes could be coming.



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The statement highlights how moves, like the now-infamous Brandon Carlo trade, have really blown up in their faces. Hence, there is a need to move on from those rash decisions and focus more on the future.

Current Maple Leafs’ situation is not John Chayka’s fault, but it is his problem

The reality of the situation at this point is that John Chayka inherited quite the mess, despite none of it actually being his fault.

Yes, the tagging room issue is his doing. And you could argue that the Jim Hiller hiring was his worst move up to now. But the bottom line is that Chayka took over a struggling organization that needed some direction.

As Friedman noted in Thursday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the situation in Toronto is not Chayka’s fault. Nevertheless, the conundrum is his responsibility to fix.

That’s what Chayka signed up for, and, well, there’s really no other path forward.

It’s worth pointing out that turning a team around is much harder than most believe. In sports, like in business, turning a struggling organization takes a long time. It’s like trying to get a massive ship to change course at sea. It needs a lot of room and time to do it. Trying to get a large vessel to turn on a dime is nearly impossible and risks flipping it over.

Yet, that’s what Chayka is trying to do. He’s trying to turn a huge ship around in less than a year. He’s done a good job of it. The situation, unfortunately, is taking much longer than it should.

The game on Thursday night was encouraging. It was the best game the Maple Leafs have played in some time. While they did blow that lead, they didn’t crumble like they did in Chicago.

Chicago was a rock-bottom moment for Toronto

Speaking of that game in Chicago, that 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks, especially after Connor Bedard left the game, was a rock-bottom moment for the Maple Leafs. That was a totally winnable game. Yet, the Leafs ended up crumbling at the end of the night.

The good thing about hitting the bottom is that there is no other way but up. That was Thursday night. Getting a point, as seemingly insignificant as it may seem, was actually a step in the right direction. A win would have been much better. Despite the game officially counting as a loss, elements were there to show that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Even if NHL betting sites and sportsbooks aren’t sold on the Maple Leafs becoming a playoff team just yet, there is some hope that the season is still salvageable. That’s why the best Stake promo code Canada at this point in the season could be a good place to check eligibility, the sports covered and the offers currently running for those banking on the Maple Leafs turning things around.

Even though there may not be many optimistic about the outlook for Toronto, there is plenty of reason to think that the seeds of a massive turnaround are there.

Chayka is right to pass on a major move right now

Ultimately, John Chayka is right to pass on a major move. While it might make sense to explore trading someone like William Nylander, the fact is that making a rash decision for the sake of it is senseless. There is still some runway for Chayka to figure something out moving forward.

The Maple Leafs can’t afford to shake things up without having a clear vision in mind. That’s what the Kirill Marchenko trade was about. The problem with that trade, of course, is that Marchenko got hurt almost immediately after starting his tenure in Toronto.

Beyond that, the only other move that sticks out like a sore thumb is the Sergei Bobrovsky signing. Make no mistake: Writing off Bobrovsky at this juncture is a bad idea. If anything, the organization would do well to give their veteran goalie a little more leeway.

After all, there isn’t much the Maple Leafs can do about “Bob” anyway. Chayka signed him to a contract with almost no wiggle room. That’s why it’s either sink or swim for the 38-year-old netminder.

Thursday night, as tough as it was, could be the beginning of a turnaround. And if the Maple Leafs can get on track, they may just pull off what the Buffalo Sabres did last season.