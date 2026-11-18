There is a feeling that that is it for the Toronto Maple Leafs season.

After suffering through an abysmal 0-6-0 homestand that set some historic franchise records of how badly they have lost -- which is fairly impressive for an organization that knows a whole lot about being feckless losers -- the Maple Leafs needed to show up against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. It might have just been Game 23 of the season, so you can maybe give some grace for them having 61 more games to make up some ground, but given everything around this team right now, it was a must-win game.

The losing streak, the questions rising about just how low this team can sink, the questioning of whether your superstar center and captain will want to still be here in a few months -- it's all become so much. There was immense noise surrounding the Maple Leafs prior to puck drop in Chicago and they turned up the volume with putting in yet another brutal performance.

Maple Leafs suffered the most untimely loss to the Blackhawks

With all this pressure to succeed, the Maple Leafs crumbled. They were gripping hard to a 1-0 lead at first intermission, thanks to a wonderful goal from Easton Cowan set up by his other teammates on that first line. Everything seemed to be going in the right direction to a somewhat close win over a team that they should beat considering that Blackhawks roster.

Then they were undone. Chicago left the middle frame with a 3-2 lead thanks to the Maple Leafs fumbling around with the puck and unable to handle any incoming rush from this inexperienced Chicago team.

Toronto even got a little gift. As the Blackhawks scored to seemingly make it 3-1 in the second period, the goal was eventually wiped off because the Leafs actually scored just 13 seconds earlier but no one noticed. It could have been a disaster but instead they were tied 2-2.

Crazy sequence of events: Chicago scores a tic-tac-toe goal but it's wiped off because apparently Toronto scored 13 seconds earlier. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/tHnVXkmWJE — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 18, 2026

They didn't take advantage of that at all. Connor Bedard then came storming down the ice and scored seconds later to make it 3-2, and then it was just lost from there. The Leafs laid down and let Chicago run over them.

Logic tells us that they would've pushed in the final 20 minutes to try and win the game. They were down by just one goal. Instead, Tyler Bertuzzi's power-play goal to make it 4-2 was quickly answered by John Tavares -- but then Oliver Moore then answered 12 seconds later to reacquire the two-goal lead for Chicago with just over eight minutes left in the game.

But still, even though their previous goal was proved to be worthless, they could have still pushed. This team has stormed back from multi-goal deficits before and this is the worst defensive team in hockey.

Instead, in the third period, the Blackhawks actually had more shot attempts and unblocked shot attempts. The Leafs did win the shot battle 12-10 in the period, but that proved to be fruitless since the scoring chance battle was won by Chicago 10-5, according to Natural Stat Trick. And, the Leafs had just 35.88 percent of the expected goal share in that period, too.

They didn't push at all. They didn't even try to make it a game. That invisible effort when you need to save your season by not extending your losing streak to seven games and sinking towards the bottom of the standings.

But now, we're asking what could possibly be next. Where can the Leafs go from here? Head coach Jim Hiller doesn't seem to have any answers, the roster is going to remain what it is due to some salary cap reasons, and they don't even have their next two first-round picks to benefit from this team being awful. It's a miserable situation that only proves to be more miserable with every passing day and they can't even win the "easy" games right now.