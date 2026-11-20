The Toronto Maple Leafs have finally secured a point in the month of November. Hip, hip, hooray!

The Maple Leafs blew a 3-0 lead to the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-3 shootout loss at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night. Auston Matthews and William Nylander had two points each, and Anthony Stolarz made 25 saves on 28 shots.

A 2-0 lead after 20 minutes, and a 3-1 lead after 30 wasn't enough as Toronto's second-half woes struck again. They have now lost eight in a row.

Maple Leafs blow opportunity to end the slump

Obviously, I knew that the Leafs had lost seven in a row heading into Tuesday night. But it wasn't until I heard Chris Cuthbert say something along the lines of "and the Leafs have their first point in November" that it actually hit me in that way. At the time of me writing this, it will be Nov. 20 in 86 minutes. Unbelievable. Just when I thought this team couldn't bum me out more..

There's no other way to put it. The Maple Leafs blew this one, and to me, it was a slow burn. After Alex Turcotte cut the Leafs' lead to 3-1, it didn't feel like the Kings were dominating in any way. Alex Laferriere scored on the power play, and still, it's not like the Leafs faded away into nothing.

The Maple Leafs fall to the LA Kings in the shootout and have now lost 8 games in a row



They led this game 3-0 but fall 4-3 in the skills competition



They haven’t won a game in the month of November#leafs pic.twitter.com/fzWTE1RBXm — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) November 20, 2026

Yet it was 3-3 heading into the third, and the home team found themselves in familiar territory. Another third period in a close game, and on the verge of another second-half collapse.

If you've read my work over the last couple of weeks, then you've heard me say this before. I'm sorry, I have to say it again. Besides the loss to the New Jersey Devils, the Leafs have been tied or down by a single goal in the third period of every loss during this streak.

These dudes just cannot get a big play when it matters most and a big save at the right time. Matthews had another dominating performance, and Nylander really jumped out of the TV. Finally. But when the chips were down, they couldn't come through. I don't put it on Matthews by any means. He was terrific on Thursday night. In the context of the game, however, they needed just one more play and one more save, and they just couldn't get it.

Missed opportunities pile up for Toronto

On Oct. 3, the Maple Leafs led the Ottawa Senators 2-1, and lost 3-2. Five days later, they were up 3-0 on the Vegas Golden Knights and lost 4-3. Exactly a week after that, they were up 4-2 against the Buffalo Sabres and lost 5-4. Six points for the taking, only two to show for it. Fast forward to now, and they are blowing opportunities in a different way.

As we all remember, the Maple Leafs lost six straight at home over the course of two weeks. This week, they play three of the only five teams below them in the standings, and it started with a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. Then, on Thursday, they blew this game to the Kings. Next up are the Columbus Blue Jackets at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night.

Their schedule has finally lightened up, and so far, it hasn't mattered. The Leafs play the New York Islanders, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Philadelphia Flyers in three of their next four games. Maybe, just maybe, they'll start taking advantage of these opportunities and climb out of this mess.

William Nylander finally has a game

I know it's hard to take any positives away from anything Maple Leafs-related right now, but we've all been rightfully hard on Nylander, so we should give him his flowers after a solid night. All things considered, anyways.

Nylander had two assists on the night, drew a penalty, and was noticeable for a lot of the night. He was backchecking and moving the puck well. It wasn't a perfect game by any means, but it was by far his best game in weeks.

Another Swede dish! pic.twitter.com/crozE6Zvpg — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 20, 2026

With two points on the night, Nylander passed George Armstrong with 715 points and has the seventh-most points in franchise history. Additionally, he has 412 assists, which is ninth most in Leafs history, and five back of Armstrong, who he should pass again soon.

Matthews "fine" after collision in OT

Matthews fell awkwardly at the end over overtime after a collision with Kings forward Quinton Byfield. He was in obvious pain as he made his way towards the Leafs bench.

After the game, the captain said he "felt kind of weird" and "after a couple of minutes it was fine". While I want to believe him, and there's no reason not to, would it be so Maple Leafs if he were suddenly listed week-to-week? God, I hope not.

Up next for Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night before heading on a three-game road trip against the Islanders, Boston Bruins, and the Penguins.