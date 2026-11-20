We've seen this movie before. For a decade, Toronto Maple Leaf general managers spent their summers re-tooling the roster, hoping the reset would deliver. The forwards were overhauled. The defense was rebuilt. The goaltending was shuffled. None of it produced anything beyond a second-round exit.

Now the team is in a nosedive, and the Leafs don't own their own first-round pick in 2027 or 2028. They do hold Colorado's 2027 first, but with the Avalanche among the league's elite, that pick likely lands in the high 20s.

Lou Lamoriello laid the foundation. He drafted Auston Matthews first overall, signed John Tavares and traded for Frederik Andersen. The bill: a first and a second for Andersen, and a Patrick Marleau contract his successor paid a first-round pick to dump.

Kyle Dubas paid the core and spent the future. He traded seven first-round picks, including one for 11 games of Nick Foligno and a package of four picks for a few months of Ryan O'Reilly. The core stayed together. The early exits kept coming.

Brad Treliving went all in and lost the hand. On one day in March 2025, he sent a first and prospect (Fraser Minten) to Boston for defenseman Brandon Carlo, and a 2027 first to Philadelphia for forward Scott Laughton. That summer, Mitch Marner walked to Vegas for depth centre Nicolas Roy. A year later, the Leafs finished 28th and Treliving was gone.

John Chayka inherited the bill, and a lottery ticket. Forty-eight hours into the job, he won the draft lottery and took Gavin McKenna first overall. He then flipped Matthew Knies for Kirill Marchenko and locked him up for six years.

When you go "all in" and lose the hand, eventually you have to pay the house. That's where the Leafs are today.

John Chayka needs to see the angles

In the movie Carlito's Way, Al Pacino's character Carlito Brigante reaches a moment of clarity: "If you can't see the angles no more, you're in trouble."

Auston Matthews may be facing his own version of that moment. He can still see the angles. He's just running out of ones that lead to a Stanley Cup in Toronto.

His deal runs out after 2027-28, and his full no-move clause means he decides where he goes. As it stands now, nobody could blame him if the Leafs horrific start to the season could push him toward a trade request before the March deadline, and maybe that's what would be best for both player and franchise?

William Nylander has six years left at $11.5 million and a full no-move clause. He's still producing, with 11 goals and 22 points in 21 games, but his 5-on-5 numbers have slipped. Chris Johnston and Nick Kypreos have both reported the Leafs are willing to listen and if Matthews is willing to bolt for greener pastures, perhaps Nylander wants out, too?

I'm not saying Toronto should trade both tomorrow. I'm saying that if it goes down that road, the Leafs have to get the right pieces back. In other words, if McKenna is the franchise, build around his window, not the old one.

What would it take for the Leafs to trade Matthews and Nylander?

Naming players in a hypothetical trade is a fool's game. The better question is what Toronto should ask for?

Matthews. San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles all belong on the radar. San Jose has Macklin Celebrini and one of the league's deepest prospect pools. All three offer young talent and California, which may matter to the player holding the no-move clause. The ask:

• An NHL-ready prospect, ideally a blue-chip, right-shot defenseman

• Two first-round picks, likely 2027 and 2028. Adding Matthews makes the buyer better, so expect those to land in the 20-30 range.

• If Toronto takes salary back, a second-rounder or another mid-tier prospect as a sweetener.

Nylander. The market is wider than one team. Chicago makes sense: Connor Bedard needs a game-breaker on his wing, and the Hawks have the picks and right-shot defense prospects Toronto should covet. Seattle and Utah could both use a front-line scorer to push them toward contention, and both have young assets to deal.

Then there are two division rivals. Boston is already in line for one of Toronto's next two firsts, which could put the Leafs' own pick on the table.

Ottawa may be the most intriguing fit. The Senators traded Brady Tkachuk to Florida this summer for three first-round picks and a second, leaving a hole on the wing and a pile of draft capital to spend. Sitting sixth overall, the Sens have reason to believe that they could make a deep run come playoff time. Nylander fills the void and rewards a fan base still stinging from the Tkachuk trade. Dealing a star inside the Atlantic is never popular, but if Ottawa pays, Toronto can't rule it out.

Nylander would have to waive, so his list matters as much as Toronto's. The ask is lower but meaningful: an NHL-ready prospect and a first. His contract offers cost certainty for a team trying to win in the next two or three seasons.

Both players are around 30, with maybe three or four prime years left. Wait another season and the return shrinks.

Together, Matthews and Nylander carry $24.75 million in cap hits. Very few teams can absorb that without sending salary back. Splitting them creates two bidding wars instead of one, and that means a better return.

The bottom line

Do both deals and Toronto adds two young defensemen and three first-round picks to a group led by McKenna, Marchenko, Easton Cowan and Ben Danford, with prospects like Alexander Bilecki on the way. That's not a teardown. That's a reset with a plan.

For a decade, the Leafs traded the future for the present. Now it's time to trade the present for the future. The angles are still there. Toronto just has to see them.