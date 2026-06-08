Anthony Mantha could be an ideal free agent target for the Maple Leafs

As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up for what should be a very busy offseason, new general manager John Chayka has plenty on his plate. He's still searching for a new head coach to lead the next era of Maple Leafs hockey, and there's also the 2026 NHL Draft, which could end up being a franchise-changing night for the organization.

Lost in all of that, though, is free agency and the search for help on the wing. One name that stands out from the 2026 free-agent class is Anthony Mantha. He's coming off a career year with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he scored 33 goals, and if he makes it to the open market, Chayka and the Maple Leafs should be among the teams showing interest.

Mantha would address a lot of needs in the middle six

It's not every offseason that a big-bodied winger with power-forward traits and 33 goals becomes available. While it's far from a guarantee that Mantha reaches free agency, the fit with the Maple Leafs is pretty easy to see.

Here's what it could look like.

If Toronto drafts Gavin McKenna first overall, the expectation would be for him to step right into the top six, either alongside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies or with John Tavares and William Nylander. Wherever McKenna lands, Easton Cowan would likely slide into the other open wing spot in the top six.

Then there's the third line. If the Maple Leafs don't address their centre depth and Max Domi is healthy, he'll likely anchor that unit. If not, Jacob Quillan could find himself with a significant opportunity out of training camp, potentially playing alongside Mantha and Nicholas Robertson if he and the organization can agree on a new contract.

Even on paper, the addition of a player coming off a 33-goal season gives the lineup a different look.

Depending on how aggressive Chayka wants to be in free agency, the Maple Leafs could still look to add another centre as well, especially if Domi isn't ready for the start of the season. Bringing in someone like Mantha, and potentially even Boone Jenner, would go a long way toward making the 2026-27 Maple Leafs a deeper and more complete team.