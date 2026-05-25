Boone Jenner may be the perfect offseason target for the Leafs

As the Toronto Maple Leafs head into their first offseason under John Chayka, there’s pressure to drastically improve the roster and get them back to contending.

While a lot of the focus lately has been on the trade market, which makes sense given the changes expected this summer. Their free agency could end up being where they address some of the smaller issues that kept showing up throughout last season. One player who could fit into that is Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner.

Jenner is an ideal fit for the Maple Leafs down the middle

There’s been some chatter recently about Jenner changing agents ahead of potentially testing the market, and when that starts happening, people around the league usually notice. After spending his entire career with the Blue Jackets, this may be the first real sign that something could change. So, if he does become available, the fit with Toronto is pretty easy to see.

Jenner isn’t a flashy player and never really has been. That’s probably part of why he makes sense here. He plays direct hockey, works the middle of the ice, wins faceoffs, finishes checks, and can handle tough defensive assignments.

They’ve spent years trying to round out the bottom half of the lineup with players who bring more edge and reliability, especially at center. Jenner would help there immediately, particularly as a third-line option who can still move up when needed. It also keeps John Tavares in a role that probably makes more sense, contrary to popular belief.

Most fans think that he should be pushed down to the 3C, but with his production still very high, it makes sense to leave him as the second-line center. In addition, it would allow them to bring in someone like Jenner, who is a cheaper option than a traditional second-line center and spend more money on the blue line.

There’s also the leadership side of it, which Toronto clearly values right now. Jenner has been the captain of the Blue Jackets through some difficult seasons and roster turnover. And he’s still viewed as one of the more respected veterans in that room. You can see why that would appeal to a team trying to reset parts of its identity.

Contract-wise, the number that makes sense is somewhere around $4 million on a shorter-term deal. For what Jenner brings, that’s not unreasonable at all. Especially when you look at how hard it is to find centers who can take defensive-zone draws, kill penalties, and still chip in offensively without becoming a liability somewhere else.

This feels like the type of move the Maple Leafs probably need more of. Not necessarily the biggest name available, not the move that wins the day on social media. But the kind of player teams end up talking about later because of how useful he becomes once games tighten up.