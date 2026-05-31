Terrifying details about Max Domi's surgery emerge in new report

Stunning details regarding the surgical procedure involving Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi have recently surfaced. A shocking report in the Toronto Sun by Steve Simmons highlights just how bad things went for Domi following a medical intervention for his back.

Last week, the club announced that Domi had undergone a medical procedure leading to unexpected consequences. The situation has cast major doubt over Domi’s ability to play next season.

The club did not provide any further details, as expected.

Simmons’ piece in Sunday’s edition of The Sun shed some light on the matter. Per Simmons, Max Domi had been playing with a recurring back issue all season. As such, the 31-year-old went under the knife to repair the ailment.

But instead of fixing the issue, the procedure did not go as planned. Simmons detailed how Domi was unable to walk for a few days following the intervention.

“Whatever happened here wasn’t deemed successful. Apparently, Domi could not walk in the days following surgery, which created significant alarm. His status remains in doubt for the coming season.”

That’s an alarming situation to be sure. Apparently, Max Domi is able to walk by now. That fact, notwithstanding, hardly guarantees that one of the Maple Leafs’ heart and soul guys will be back on the ice next season.

Max Domi chose his own surgeon over Maple Leafs’ preferred doctor

The interesting twist in this entire ordeal is that Max Domi chose his own surgeon over the Maple Leafs’ preferred doctor.

As Simmons noted, this practice is not unheard of, but it’s not common, either.

“According to sources, Domi chose his own surgeon to do the operation rather than the one the Maple Leafs had in mind. That’s not uncommon with today’s modern athlete, and that doesn’t affect his insurance status as a Leafs player.”

This situation is uncommon. The Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel got into a very public spat over a surgical procedure the now-Vegas Golden Knights star wanted to have. The Sabres’ medical team did not agree to the procedure, while Eichel’s own doctors were fine with it.

The standoff led the Sabres to trade Eichel to the Golden Knights. Vegas didn’t have any particular qualms about the procedure. To Eichel’s benefit, it worked and saved his career. In Max Domi’s case, unfortunately, it seems things were sideways.

“What is uncommon: Something went terribly wrong with the surgery. For public consumption, no one is saying what. Almost every operation on a professional athlete is followed by a press release that indicates that successful surgery has taken place.”

At this point, it seems that Domi isn’t going to be playing any time soon. That seems like a secondary matter at this juncture. The most pressing issue should be his quality of life. As long as Domi is able to lead a full life, playing hockey becomes a background situation.

The Maple Leafs are unlikely to add any information on this matter. Perhaps we may never know what truly happened. But judging from the way this case is going, we may not see Max Domi play again.

It’s still too early to tell. So, let’s hope for the best. Health and safety always come ahead of hockey.