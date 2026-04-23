Nick Robertson uncertain about his future with the Maple Leafs

Nicholas Robertson heads into another offseason where his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs feels all but certain.

Robertson heads into the offseason as a restricted free agent, which by the title sounds as if he will return with the Maple Leafs, but after another inconsistent season, many believe it may be time for a fresh start on both ends of the table.

The Maple Leafs selected Robertson in the 2019 NHL Draft, 53rd overall. At first glance, Robertson looked like the steal of the draft, producing strong numbers in both the AHL with the Toronto Marlies and at the OHL level with the Peterborough Petes. However, this strong play never translated to the NHL, leaving his future with the Leafs uncertain.

Nick Robertson has appreciated his time in Toronto

"I’m gonna, not gonna take a deep dive in my future. I don’t know what my future holds, but I will say that everyone here has been unbelievable with me. For my family, for me, guys here this year, I love these guys.” Robertson said to NHL insider David Alter.

Robertson saw time all over the Maple Leafs lineup throughout the 2025-26 season, but he was never able to find a stable fit. Despite this, Robertson set career highs in both goals (16) and points (32) while ranking 13th in time on ice among all forwards with 12:40.

Head coach Craig Berube ultimately failed to give Robertson a true shot to make an impact within the lineup. Many saw the 24-year-old improve in all three zones, having the best season of his career. In years past, Robertson was solely used to score goals, which he has never been great at; however, this season, he has been

Which way both sides should lean towards

With the Maple Leafs heading towards a much-needed retool, it could be in their best interest to move on from the Pasadena native. Robertson, just one season ago, asked for a trade; however, former general manager Brad Treliving did not approve the request, and the two sides headed to arbitration. The Maple Leafs could try to use Robertson as a trade chip, as they look to replace a depleted blueline and find talent up front to support Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

Robertson has had a lot of ups and downs in his young NHL career, and moving on to a new organization could be the best way forward. Robertson will be a player that the new general manager will have to decide on moving forward.