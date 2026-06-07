John Chayka may have tipped his hand on the Maple Leafs' No. 1 pick

There hasn’t really been much of a debate on who the Toronto Maple Leafs will take with the first-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Yes, there have been some who have argued in favor of Ivar Stenberg or Chase Reid. But like in 2016 when it was Auston Matthews who emerged as the top prospect in the draft, Gavin McKenna is the no-brainer, slam-dunk pick for Toronto.

While there hasn’t been much doubt about McKenna going to Toronto, Maple Leafs GM John Chayka may have just tipped his hand, confirming what everyone already knows.

During a conversation with Gino Reda at the Scouting Combine this past weekend, Chayka lit up when asked about McKenna.

Gino asked Chayka if he's taking McKenna 1st overall.



Although Chayka doesn't verbally confirm, his body language speaks volumes. Instantly smiles and nods his head. pic.twitter.com/HbETidQNRw — Rad Sundin (@MapleLeaves34) June 6, 2026

Suffice it to say, Chayka should not be playing poker. While his words deflected the idea of picking McKenna, his demeanor did little to conceal how he feels about the Penn State star.

It’s not that Maple Leafs fans needed any more confirmation that McKenna is the guy. But just making it pretty obvious where his heart stands on the matter just adds another data point to confirm the first name that will be called on June 26 in Buffalo.

McKenna is the guy for Maple Leafs quick retool

Since the main talking point has been a quick retool for the Maple Leafs, the only player that makes sense at first overall this summer is McKenna.

Yes, Stenberg could be a great fit. But neither Stenberg nor anyone else could have the immediate impact that McKenna could have on the Maple Leafs.

That’s why, with the plan being a quick retool, McKenna is the guy. Unless the Maple Leafs are willing to go through a long-term rebuild, picking anyone other than McKenna would make sense.

Even if the Maple Leafs decided to throw in the towel this season and go on a full-on rebuild, McKenna is a great player to build around.

Of course, the hope is that it won’t be the case. But should things go south even faster for the Maple Leafs this upcoming season, McKenna should be the player that the organization will want to build around.

Ultimately, there should be no surprises from the Maple Leafs with the first overall pick. McKenna is the guy, and John Chayka just made it pretty evident.