Things haven’t been looking too good for the Toronto Maple Leafs in recent weeks as they had dropped six straight games at home and will be heading on the road for four of their next six contests. The Leafs offense hasn’t been clicking with only nine goals during that stretch, including being shutout twice. To make matters worse, the defense and goaltending hasn’t helped bail them out as well, yielding 23 goals over those six games of action.

However, despite the miserable start to the season, Toronto has had a few of their players exceeding expectations to date. As a result, we will take a look at 4 Maple Leafs that have been the biggest surprises for the team so far in 2026-27.

F Zack MacEwen

Thought to be just an added depth piece to the Leafs’ puzzle as a free agent signing this past offseason, Zack MacEwen has been everything Toronto could ask for as an impactful fourth liner. MacEwen has provided much-needed energy and grit to the team as a grinder while wearing down the opposing team whenever he takes the ice.

More surprisingly, MacEwen has added some surprising offensive punch with three goals and three assists for six points in just 16 games played with the Maple Leafs. The 30-year-old forward is on pace to shatter his career marks of five goals, six assists and nine points at the current production rate. And all of that for just $875,000 per season, MacEwen has become a true and valuable bargain for the Leafs.

F Easton Cowan

After putting together a decent rookie campaign with the Maple Leafs last season, Easton Cowan has taken a huge step forward this year. Now primarily as a main staple in the Leafs’ top two lines, Cowan has become a lot more productive and effective with his overall game to date. In 22 games of action with Toronto, he has recorded seven goals, nine assists for 16 points and a plus 2 for good measure.

More importantly, Cowan has become noticeable whenever on the ice, making plays to set up quality chances in the opponents’ zone. Now, if he can only cut down on some of the penalties, as he has had nine infractions for 18 penalty minutes to put him second on the team behind only McEwen, who has 26 PIMs. Let’s just say Cowan has certainly helped make Leafs’ fan forget about Matthew Knies already.

G Anthony Stolarz

For someone coming off a dismal 2025-26 campaign, no one expected Anthony Stolarz to come back this year and regain some of his top form seen from his first season with the Maple Leafs. Especially not after posting a less-than-stellar 3.28 GAA and .893 save percentage in 26 total games played last year.

But Stolarz has proven everyone wrong, compiling a solid 2.69 GAA and .906 save percentage in nine games thus far for Toronto this season. In fact, he has held the opposing team to two goals or less in more than half of his starts. With Sergei Bobrovsky struggling mightily for the Leafs to start the year, Stolarz has certainly done his job to keep Toronto in it for now.

F Jack Roslovic

Jack Roslovic may be great friends and former teammates with Auston Matthews back in the day. But no one really expected their chemistry to work out THAT good right away with Roslovic joining the Maple Leafs for 2026-27. Inserted into the top line alongside Matthews from the start, the 29-year-old forward has held his own, putting up as many points as games played with nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in 21 contests to sit third in team scoring for Toronto.

With almost another three quarters of the season left, Roslovic will likely shatter his previous personal bests of 22 goals and 45 points set back in 2021-22 with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He has also made Leafs GM John Chayka look like a genius by inking him to just a two-year, $8 million contract. The impactful offensive output by Roslovic should help the Maple Leafs get out of their current scoring rut and could be the key in helping the team turn things around soon.