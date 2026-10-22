Jack Roslovic is proving the Maple Leafs were right to take a chance on him

Skepticism surrounded Jack Roslovic's signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs as stories emerged about his NTDP connection to Auston Matthews. People wondered whether keeping the captain happy was worth stapling an inconsistent winger next to him to take a top-six spot. However, in the season's first 11 games, Roslovic is proving he's more than the captain's best friend.

Roslovic is making the most of his opportunity, recording four goals and five assists. He didn't stay on the team's top powerplay unit, where most expected his production to come from, which makes his nine points even more impressive. Just one of those assists came with the man advantage.

Jack Roslovic ranks in the top 10 of the entire NHL in:



• High-danger shots on goal: 17 (3rd)

• High-danger goals: 4 (T-7th)

• 22+ mph speed bursts: 7 (T-5th)@MapleLeafs #PassionNeverSleeps



More insights at https://t.co/sBWAxxvp0R! pic.twitter.com/3s3Wh2tOh5 — Pete Jensen 🏒 (@NHLJensen) October 21, 2026

The winger's greatest strength is finding the open spots on the ice when playing off of star players and making the most of his opportunities. His underlying numbers show he is doing that again in Toronto: third in the league in high-danger shots and tied for seventh in high-danger goals. He also fixes another of the Leafs' problems: he has some of the league's best straight-line speed.

Roslovic checks a lot of boxes for John Chayka and the Leafs. He is a consistent winger for Matthews; he can make the most of his chances, adds a speed element to the lineup, and, while this would be bottom of the list for me, others value it: he keeps the captain happy.

The downside of Jack Roslovic

Another thing that will keep the captain happy is winning, and Roslovic, at his best, puts the team in a great position to do that. One issue is that the winger kept Connor McDavid happy for a stretch last season, but when the pucks stop going in for Roslovic, he tends to lose value.

The Maple Leafs will hope the regression doesn't come this year, but signs suggest it might. Roslovic's 49.7% xGF suggests Toronto should be wary of being infatuated with a player who, for the second straight season, is getting a bit of puck luck. If that goes away, what does Roslovic become?

The easy answer is to swap Roslovic and Gavin McKenna, hoping the rookie is ready for prime time when that regression hits. Jim Hiller hasn't shown an openness to give McKenna that opportunity, but he would certainly be a better option than a potentially depleted Roslovic.

Until that comes, Maple Leafs fans can enjoy the best side of Jack Roslovic. Is Matthews enough to keep him consistent for 84 games and prevent the regression from happening? It's possible, but given his past, we wouldn't bet on it.