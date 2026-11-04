When John Chayka brought in Jack Roslovic, just about every Toronto Maple Leafs fan knew him as either Auston Matthews' former teammate or a middle-six forward that bounced around the NHL a bit. However, now, just 17 games into the new 84-game season, Leafs Nation knows him as the most impactful free agent signing for the organization.

Over this career, there has been some concern about consistency and his attitude. But this season, something looks different; he is playing alongside a longtime friend in Matthews, and the two of them have shown off their instant chemistry. Which has allowed him to play at a completely different level, which has him playing better than he ever has and has him on pace for a new career-high in goals, assists and points.

Jack Roslovic's hot start has been exciting to watch

It's not every day that a 29-year-old player is playing for his sixth team to be on pace to set new career highs. But, for Roslovic, if he continues to score as often as he has this season, he will. So far this season, he has eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points; he is projected to have 40 goals and 49 assists for 89 points. That is 44 more points than his previous career-high, which was 45 in 2021-22 with his hometown Columbus Blue Jackets.

JACK ROSLOVIC SCORES A BEAUTY for his 2nd of the night and we're TIED 😮‍💨🚨 pic.twitter.com/4YJKZQHxca — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 4, 2026

This is a dream come true for the Maple Leafs, who signed Roslovic with his exact hope but also likely had the realization that it may not turn out. Luckily it did, and just for $4 million per season, which could turn out to be the biggest steal of the 2026 offseason.

The biggest thing that stands out is his aforementioned chemistry with Matthews. Obviously, they had a previous history with one another, dating back to their time with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) from 2013 to 2015. But even 11 years later, it seems that they haven't lost a step, which is clear when you look at the fact that they always know where each other will be on the ice.

We do need to give credit where credit is due; Roslovic and his agent identified a team that he would thrive with and made sure that he signed there. After bouncing around the NHL, playing for the Winnipeg Jets, Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, and Carolina Hurricanes before signing with the Maple Leafs. Where he has looked better than he ever has in his 11-year career.

If Roslovic and Matthews can continue playing this well with one another, it'll have a large impact on Roslovic's season. Which will be the determining factor if he does go on to hit these projected points, and even if he doesn't, if he comes close, he'll make a case for one of the best free agent signings in Maple Leafs history.