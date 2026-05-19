Maple Leafs rookie Easton Cowan already motivated to elevate his game next season

Skating from the London Knights just two hours away from his current home with the Toronto Maple Leafs, rookie right-winger Easton Cowan put together a fantastic rookie season.

Serving as the Alternative Captain for his team and named as the OHL Player of the Year, Playoff MVP, and a First Team All-Star in 2024, which was then followed by earning the OHL Second All-Star Team honors the following season, expectations for Cowan were undoubtedly high.

While missing the postseason in your rookie year is undeniably disappointing, he is just getting started. Cowan has plenty of time ahead of him, and he’s already focused on elevating his game for the 2026-27 campaign. Here is a look at what the young winger achieved during his first full season in the NHL:

Easton Cowan's stats

Skating on ice for his first 66 games in the league, Easton Cowan has recorded 11 goals, 18 assists and 29 points. With these records, he ended his first season in the NHL standing at 11th for the Maple Leafs, 18th among fellow rookies, and 310th league-wide.

Easton Cowan | Nashville Predators vs Toronto Maple Leafs, NHL | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

He could have gained more exposure to separate himself from this year's rookie class, but former head coach Craig Berube doesn't play that way. Berube has long been known to favor veteran players over unproven talent, a decision that frequently leaves rookies watching from the benches as healthy scratches.

Did Easton Cowan live up to expectations?

Given his success with the London Knights in the OHL, expectations are understandably high for the rookie.

In his second NHL game, Cowan recorded his first career assist on November 1 against the Nashville Predators, passing the puck successfully to Captain Auston Matthews to widen Toronto's lead to 5-2.

Eighteen days later against the Philadelphia Flyers, John Tavares passed the puck to Easton Cowan, who fired a quick snap shot into the back of the net for his first career National Hockey League goal. Cowan's first goal extended Toronto's lead to 4-1, and Cowan finished the night in Philadelphia carrying one goal and one point.

EASTON COWAN SCORES HIS FIRST NHL GOAL!! WELCOME TO THE LEAGUE KID! 🤠



(🎥: @NHL)pic.twitter.com/vZBrBQnyKt — theScore (@theScore) November 2, 2025

Skating on the ice with the same opponents last January 8th, Cowan sends the Toronto Maple Leafs to victory with his OT goal with just 2:13 left on the clock.

EASTON COWAN IS THE OVERTIME HERO FOR TORONTO! 🚨



ABSOLUTE CHAOS 🫨 pic.twitter.com/8wPXB1ZPYm — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 9, 2026

It's safe to say that rookie Easton Cowan has a bright future ahead of him in Toronto, especially since the Maple Leafs' recent coaching changes mean the incoming leadership will likely lean heavily on a necessary youth movement to rebuild the roster.

What can we expect from Easton Cowan next season?

Easton Cowan spent his rookie year learning and adjusting to the pace of the NHL. Averaging 14 minutes of ice time during the 2025–26 season, he proved he can play at this level and could possibly compete for a top winger role in the lineup next season.

With Craig Berube getting fired, Easton Cowan spoke to TSN's Mark Masters and shared "that's part of the business," later adding, "I’m just going to keep playing my game. Obviously someone new is coming in [to coach Leafs]. They’re probably watching, whoever it is, so keep competing, keep playing my game leading into the summer, have a good summer and be ready for camp"

While Cowan needs to adjust to a new system following the Maple Leafs' recent leadership changes, the shift could be for the better. It opens up fresh opportunities for him to showcase his talent and possibly, climb even higher on the roster.

Easton Cowan | Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs, NHL | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Securing the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft signals a clear shift toward youth for Toronto. It’s an in of talent the Maple Leafs desperately need after a disappointing 28th-place finish in the league. Cowan will undoubtedly slot into this younger forward group, providing a highly anticipated addition of youth and talent.