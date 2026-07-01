Why Sergei Bobrovsky's big contract is worth it for the Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs had room to make a Canada Day splash on the opening day of NHL Free Agency, and general manager John Chayka did exactly that.

Leading up to July 1, rumors were rampant that the Maple Leafs were hot on the trail of signing accomplished free-agent goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, and it became official when it was reported that the former Florida Panther signed a 3-year, $21 million deal to come to Toronto.

When Chayka's and the Leafs' interest in the goaltender became known as free agency neared, many questioned the netminder's worth due to his age and coming off a down season in Florida. This goaltending gamble by Toronto, however, is exactly the right move. The positives far outweigh the negatives when breaking down the details.

Why the Sergei Bobrovsky Reward Far Outweighs the Contract Risk

Critics are quick to point out Bobrovsky's age (turning 38 in September), performance (career-worst .877 save percentage in 2025-26), and the contract numbers ($7 million AAV) as huge risks for the Maple Leafs. While there are concerns, as there are with most high-profile free-agent signings, it's well worth the risk.

The Leafs have yet to pair a true, proven, number-one NHL starting netminder with stars Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Over the past two seasons, they have ridden with the injury-plagued duo of Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz.

Their checkered injury history was a major concern within the organization, with both management and players. The franchise craved finding a bell-cow netminder. Bobrovsky fits the bill. He has a proven track record of availability, making fifty-plus starts twelve times over his 16-year career.

He is also a proven winner with two Stanley Cups and two Vezina trophies. He's also been a multi-time Vezina finalist. In addition, he will be plenty motivated in his new home after the Panthers quickly moved on to other options in their crease. The prideful, hardworking Bobrovsky will want to stick it to his old team and quiet the naysayers who question his age and ability.

As for the contract numbers, a closer look shows they are not as burdensome as they appear. In his prime, Bobrovsky counted $10 million towards an $80-90 million salary cap for much of his time with the Panthers, approximately 11-12% of the cap. His $7 million number in Toronto is less than 7%. He and new/old partner Anthony Stolarz have a combined $10.75 million towards next year's $104 million cap, or 10.3%.

Speaking of Stolarz, he and Bobrovsky already have a solid working relationship, as proven by their Cup-winning partnership in Florida during the 2023-24 season. Bobrovsky can once again carry the load, with Stolarz spelling him off. That should help preserve the health of both.

Additionally, Bobrovsky can mentor young Leafs goalie prospect Artur Akhtyamov, fresh off winning an AHL title with the Toronto Marlies. Akhtyamov will likely play in some games with the Leafs, given Stolarz's injury history. Bobrovsky's influence on his countryman will be beneficial.

The Maple Leafs have had success before when signing an aging, thought-to-be-past-his-prime goaltender in Ed Belfour. Chayka hopes history repeats itself. Bobrovsky's play will determine the end outcome, but the reasoning behind the signing is valid.