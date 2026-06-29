Maple Leafs' cap space sets up blockbuster free agency splash

There is no time to rest for John Chayka, Mats Sundin, and the rest of the Toronto Maple Leafs front office. After adding Gavin McKenna, with the first overall pick, and other prospects at the NHL Draft over the weekend in Buffalo, the Leafs' management now quickly shifts its attention to the upcoming free agency.

With recent Chayka trades that sent Joseph Woll, Simon Benoit, and Brandon Carlo elsewhere, the Maple Leafs have positioned themselves to upgrade their roster. When questioned about free agency, the Leafs' general manager used words like "aggressive" and "disciplined" to describe the team's approach.

Chayka's moves have already significantly reshaped the Leafs' defense and goaltending, but the bottom six forwards still require an upgrade. Thanks to their salary cap position, the Maple Leafs are primed to aggressively target their areas of need.

How Much Cap Space Do the Maple Leafs Have?

When asked about free agency, Chayka offered the obvious "trying to make the team better," while highlighting the team's improved flexibility through recent trades. He used the Darren Raddyish acquisition as an example of discipline, since it helps the team in the short and long term.

Chayka remarked, "There's some players we like. There's some needs that we have, and we'll be aggressive, but we'll also make sure that, you know, we're not doing anything to hurt the future." He mentioned depth as the team's biggest need.

"There is some needs that we have, and we will be aggressive, but we will also make sure that, you know, we are not doing anything to hurt the future." John Chayka discussing free agency

The NHL salary cap for the 2026-27 season is set at $104 million. After the trades of Woll and Carlo, the Maple Leafs currently have just over $22 million in space, ranking them ninth league-wide in available room.

The Maple Leafs have been rumored to be in on some prominent names, such as Patrick Kane, who was one of McKenna's idols growing up. Other names associated with the Leafs include forwards Boone Jenner, Mason Marchment, and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

Chayka hinted that the Maple Leafs would take "bigger swings" but noted it's a two-sided marketplace with agents trying to maximize the value of their players. Whatever their desires, the Leafs have some financial freedom. Chayka's next step is to capitalize on that flexibility and successfully upgrade the roster.



