What Maple Leafs see in high-risk free agent Sergei Bobrovsky

The idea of the Toronto Maple Leafs signing unrestricted free agent goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is gaining momentum.

Leading up to the opening of free agency, there were multiple reports of Toronto's interest in the veteran goaltender. Now, with news that the Florida Panthers have acquired Jacob Markstrom, it shuts the door on Bobrovsky's return and increases the likelihood that he lands with the Leafs.

Markstrom was the second goalie added by the Panthers over the past two days, after they acquired Akira Schmid from the Vegas Golden Knights. Most certainly, that means Bobrovsky will be donning a different uniform next season.

Bobrovsky is coming off a down season and will turn 38 years old during training camp this fall. So, it begs the question: what do the Maple Leafs see in the netminder? Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne, and Sam McKee broke that down on the most recent episode of Real Kyper and Bourne.

The Key Attributes the Maple Leafs Admire in Sergei Bobrovsky

Kypreos started the discussion by explaining why Florida moved on from its two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie. He said Bobrovsky was looking for term and an AAV around $7 million in a new contract, similar to the extension that Brad Marchand signed with the Panthers. It's a deal that the Panthers wanted no part of.

The Maple Leafs are not shying away, despite the big ask of the free agent netminder. Co-host Bourne posed this question to Kypreos: "You think he's going to come to Toronto?" Kypreos replied, "It's totally pointing in that direction."

"It is totally pointing in that direction." Nick Kypreos on Bobrovsky to the Leafs

Kypreos declared it's not a done deal. Bourne admitted it was hard to be excited about the former Panther joining the Leafs due to his down year last season, his age, and then giving him a four- or five-year deal.

The panel agreed that new general manager John Chayka has generated great momentum for the Maple Leafs so far during his tenure and wondered if a Bobrovsky deal would derail the positive vibes.

Bourne pointed out the strong qualities of Bobrovsky, being one of the few goaltenders of this generation who consistently handles a starter's workload and rises to the occasion in the playoffs. Bourne and Kypreos agreed that the AAV on the contract matters less than whether Bobrovsky can still play. That's the biggest gamble of signing the goaltender, especially after former NHL netminder Steve Valiquette declared, "He's done" about Bobrovsky's play last season.

McKee then brought up the most critical factor in the Leafs' pursuit of Bobrovsky. He talked about research the Maple Leafs did within the organization by talking to players and people around the team. He said there was a large contingent of people within the organization "that were sick of goalies not playing."

"There is a big part of people involved in this that are sick of goalies not playing." Sam McKee on Leafs' pursuit of Bobrovsky

Not knowing who was going to be in net each night was a large source of frustration within the organization. Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz have both proven unreliable given their injury history. Woll was traded in Chayka's first transaction as Leafs' GM.

McKee noted the appeal of both the players and the organization of having a goalie who "just plays." McKee then verified that Bobrovsky has played 54, 50, 58, 54, and 52 games plus playoffs over the past five seasons.

"He's a durable guy that plays a ton. He'll have a longer rest than he's had in a long time. I can convince myself that this might be okay," McKee said of a potential Leafs' signing.

The trio then agreed that if Bobrovsky gave the Maple Leafs the league-average save percentage and handled the starter's role, playing often, the deal would be a success. The huge gamble on the part of Chayka and the Leafs is expecting that from a netminder in his late 30s.

It presents an interesting conundrum for Chayka and the Maple Leafs. On one side, a possible deal carries all kinds of risk. On the other hand, during the Auston Matthews era, the Leafs have never had a workhorse, true number-one goaltender. Soon enough, we'll know if Chayka is willing to make the high-risk, high-reward gamble.