Why Gavin McKenna is already winning over Maple Leafs fans

If his first week in the organization is any indication, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Gavin McKenna are a perfect match.

The spotlight shone on the hockey prodigy for multiple years leading up to his draft year, and it became more intense as soon as the Maple Leafs won the first overall pick at the NHL Draft Lottery. McKenna was the heavy favorite to be picked by Toronto, so how he would handle the pressures of the market immediately became a thing.

Being the consensus top choice for two years running leading up to the draft, McKenna is used to the scrutiny, especially after facing some adversity in his first collegiate season with Penn State. His "pressure is a privilege" mantra demonstrates the proper attitude when facing expectations.

McKenna's abilities are undeniable. He had some tantalizing on-ice moments during this week's Leafs Development Camp, but it's how he handled himself off the ice that should thrill the Maple Leafs and their fans.

How McKenna Mastered His First Week in Toronto

The whirlwind for McKenna has not stopped since being taken first overall by the Leafs in last week's NHL Draft. His itinerary has included the Maple Leafs Development Camp, going to a Blue Jays game, attending a World Cup soccer match, deciding on a jersey number, and officially signing his entry-level contract.

After the Maple Leafs signed free-agent goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, two high-profile players would be earmarked for jersey number 72. Bobrovsky had worn it for most of his NHL career, while McKenna wore it through junior hockey and with Penn State.

McKenna demonstrated his maturity when he stepped aside, deferring the number to the veteran, decorated netminder, while recognizing his two Stanley Cups and multiple Vezina Trophy wins. He opted for a combination of his other favorite numbers, 9 and 27 (both retired by the Leafs), and chose number 92. A small, unselfish gesture on McKenna's behalf that showed a team-first attitude by recognizing his place in the player hierarchy as a rookie.

The first overall selection has been engaging when interacting with both the media and the public. He appears at ease and genuine when in front of the media. He has given thoughtful responses rather than stock, rehearsed words. McKenna has even done it with a smile on his face. Sure, he is still riding the wave of excitement from the draft, landing with an Original Six team that has established stars, and the euphoria of all that is happening in the city, but his attitude is refreshing nonetheless.

He has embraced being part of the city, already professed his love for it ("I can't wait to call it home"), and is doing all the right things to become ingrained in the community. It's very similar to current star players William Nylander and Matthew Knies, who are constantly out and about, be it at concerts, Toronto Marlies games, or Raptors games. He appears comfortable in front of the camera, unlike his predecessor and former Leafs star, Mitch Marner, the player whom, ironically, he will be asked to replace.

McKenna has already exhibited the ability to poke fun at himself. When throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Blue Jays' game to George Springer, he almost launched the ball to the backstop. He admitted it was a "tough throw" and that "he should have warmed up better." He also discussed being at the World Cup for the Portugal-Croatia game and trying to get Drake's attention by waving at him.

"It was a tough throw." 💀



Gavin McKenna joins the broadcast booth to discuss his first pitch. pic.twitter.com/5sO3tLDOpy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 27, 2026

McKenna's first week with the Maple Leafs' organization was not full of difficult responsibilities. The grind of an NHL regular season, when tougher questions surface after a personal slump or a long losing streak, will be a sterner test for the phenom. Yet, McKenna seems to understand what comes with the Toronto market and is embracing it. That should excite the Maple Leafs and their fans as much as his on-ice abilities.