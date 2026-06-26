Maple Leafs land franchise cornerstone Gavin McKenna with No. 1 pick

The Toronto Maple Leafs have selected Gavin McKenna from Penn State in the NCAA with the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

McKenna was widely speculated to be the first overall pick and now that it has finally happened, Toronto can usher in a new era of Maple Leafs hockey, led by McKenna, Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

McKenna is the future face of the Maple Leafs

McKenna has been hyped as a generational talent since he was 15-16 years old. Now, at 18 years-old, the Whitehorse native is going to join the biggest hockey market in the world, and it appears he is fully embracing it.

In a recent interview, McKenna was asked about the potential of playing Matthews, and he had a very interesting response.

“My game is a playmaker,” McKenna said when asked to envision himself with the Maple Leafs. "I can think the game very well, and I can find guys in spots where not many people can find them. My game has always been like that, so if you put me with a shooter, it could be pretty lethal. I think that’s who Auston Matthews is; he’s a shooter. He’s got experience in the league, and that would give me a lot of confidence. Just having a guy like that, and guys like (John) Tavares, who have been through it, could help me a lot, if that’s the case.”

This answer fully displays just how confident he is. Furthermore, just how excited he is to play with the Maple Leafs. He is fully embracing the opportunity, which is something that the organization and the fan base should be thrilled about.

Now that the pick is in and McKenna's name has been called. The talk is set to become reality; in just over two months he will be on the ice in blue and white taking part in training camp.