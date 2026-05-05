Maple Leafs stun hockey world by winning 2026 NHL Draft Lottery

The Toronto Maple Leafs stunned the hockey world by winning the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery. The Leafs entered with an 8.5% chance of taking it all.

When it looked like the Maple Leafs were about to fade into oblivion, lucky charm Mats Sundin convinced the hockey gods to pull out a ball with #12 on it. It was the winning number, and with it came the right to pick first overall.

The debate regarding whether the Maple Leafs would keep their first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft has now been settled. The Leafs will keep the pick, leaving the Boston Bruins to get either a 2027 or 2028 first-rounder.

Maple Leafs win the No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft Lottery

The focus will now turn towards which player the Maple Leafs could target with the top pick. The no-brainer pick could be Gavin McKenna out of Penn State. But with so many great young players, there will be plenty of discussion on which future star to pick.

In the meantime, the Chayka-Sundin era could not have gotten off to a better start. The organization will have a solid foundation to build on moving forward. Most importantly, landing the top pick will renew optimism in Leafs Nation.

This situation could be a franchise-defining moment. The Leafs could experience a bounce-back into contention by landing a potential generational talent.

Ultimately, Maple Leafs fans could not have hoped for a better outcome on Tuesday night. The team, the organization, and the city will have cause to celebrate in what was an otherwise bleak season.

Landing the #1 overall pick will serve in some small measure as a major consolation prize for the awful season on the ice.

There is renewed hope in Toronto, with the arrival of the team’s next superstar looming. If this star works out similarly to how Auston Matthews did, the Maple Leafs could be on the right track moving forward.