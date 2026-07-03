Maple Leafs sign first-overall pick Gavin McKenna to his ELC

The Toronto Maple Leafs' busy offseason continues with the announcement that they have signed the 2026 first overall pick Gavin McKenna to an entry-level contract.

Now that he is signed to his ELC, he officially under contract by the Maple Leafs and that has the fanbase very excited.

The contract is the maximum that a rookie can earn on a three-year ELC under the new CBA. Which means he will earn a salary of $1.025 million in the first season, $1.075 million in the second, and $1.125 million in the third season. It also carries up to $1M in schedule A bonuses each season and $2.5 in schedule B.

Leafs Nation cannot wait to see his impact on the roster

There is no telling just how good McKenna can turn out to be as a member of the Maple Leafs. Thankfully, with his ELC officially signed, that rules out any possible Eric Lindros situation happening and allows the fanbase to continue dreaming about what is yet to come.

That said, everyone in Leafs Nation knows one thing: he has the passion to play in this market. He was built to play in Toronto alongside Auston Matthews, and he is going to show just how good he is right away. His impact on the roster will be felt instantly and it will have this fanbase rocking like it did back in 2016 when Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner broke into the league.

McKenna scored 15 goals and 36 assists for 51 points in 35 games with Penn State in the NCAA last season. Before he joined the NCAA, he played 133 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL. Where he scored 79 goals and 165 assists for 244 points.

Now that he is signed, his focus will turn back to training for the upcoming 2026-27 season. Where he will join the club at training camp and hopefully help get them back to the playoffs after falling short last season.