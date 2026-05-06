What the Maple Leafs looked like before their last No. 1 pick

The slivers of hope for the future of the Toronto Maple Leafs may have very well been restored. For the first time in a decade, the Leafs will be selecting first overall in the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo.

After such a disappointing season, the offseason has now turned into anticipation for who the Leafs will take with their pick. They selected Auston Matthews with their number one pick in 2016, which amazingly was in Buffalo as well. Here's a flashback to their 2015-16 campaign, which eventually led to striking gold in the draft.

Much like this year, the 2015-16 Leafs were awful. That team placed dead last in the NHL with a record of 29-42-11 and 69 points. Their powerplay percentage was good for second last (15.4), while their penalty killing percentage was only at 81.6 per cent -- not bad.

2015-16 Toronto Maple Leafs roster

This Leafs roster could be viewed as worse than the current one by a wide margin. While the entire roster won't be mentioned, significant players will only be outlined, such as the leading point scorer, Nazem Kadri, who got 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) in 76 games.

Forwards P.A. Parenteau, Leo Komarov and Tyler Bozak would end up not having too bad a season, given the structure of the roster. Parenteau recorded 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 77 games, Komarov tallied 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) in 67 games, which turned out to be his career high, and Bozak finished the year with 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 57 games.

Similarily to this year's Leafs, they had to make some AHL call-ups during the season. Most notably, William Nylander and Zach Hyman, who were both dominating with the Marlies that year. Nylander's 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) in 38 games was a good reason to be promoted to the Leafs. Hyman recorded 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 59 games for the Marlies.

Their comparison to this year would undoubtedly have to be Bo Groulx and Jacob Quillan, who respectively dominated in the AHL to earn a call-up late in the season.

Maple Leafs trades that happened in 2015-16

Although this trade happened in the offseason prior, the move that sent franchise star Phil Kessel to the Pittsburgh Penguins was certainly a key factor in the Leafs getting the first selection in 2016. The return was Kasperi Kapanen, Nick Spaling and defenceman Scott Harrington, as well as a first- and third-round pick that year.

The Toronto Maple #Leafs have traded Phil Kessel to the Pittsburgh Penguins: http://t.co/GkC49PKa9Z pic.twitter.com/Moo1QjK9UP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 1, 2015

This is very much equivalent to the on-for-one, sign-and-trade deal that sent Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights for Nicolas Roy last summer.

The rest of the trades were in-season and realistically blew up any thought of having depth for the season. The Leafs traded Dion Phaneuf, the captain at the time, to the Ottawa Senators in a deal that included nine players.

Diminishing the defence core further was a trade that sent Roman Polak to the San Jose Sharks, along with goaltender James Reimer, who joined him there. Daniel Winnik was dealt to the Washington Capitals, and Shawn Matthias went to the Colorado Avalanche.

2015-16 Leafs management and staff

This is where memory lane might flood for some people in Leafs Nation, both the good and the bad. The boss behind the bench was none other than Mike Babcock -- a Stanley Cup winner with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008.

Up in the press box was General Manager Lou Lamoriello and Assistant GM, as well as former GM of the Leafs, Kyle Dubas. Lamoriello spent three seasons as GM until Kyle Dubas took over the role in the 2018-19 season.

The Leafs are now under new management going forward, with the hiring of John Chayka as GM and franchise legend Mats Sundin as the Senior Executive Advisor. With new members of the front office looking to change the team dynamic for the good and the future, drafting first overall is a solid start for what looks to be new beginnings for the Leafs.